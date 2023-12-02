Dengue-stricken groom's story takes healing turn with hospital wedding in Delhi

Efforts were made to postpone the wedding due to Avinash's persistent fever, prompting his father, Rajesh Kumar, to consider a delay. However, when his fiancée Anuradha and her family visited him at the hospital the next day, they decided to proceed with a brief ceremony in the hospital on the auspicious day.

"We were worried when my son fell ill and was admitted to the high-dependency unit of the hospital. We were also tense as the bride’s family had made arrangements and guests were already invited. However, the hospital accepted our request. Once Avinash is fine, we can have a reception party," said Rajesh, as quoted by TOI.

The originally planned grand wedding at a banquet hall had to be scaled down to a minimalist celebration, adhering to the hospital’s constraints. With permissions secured from the hospital administration, Avinash and Anuradha exchanged vows in the meeting hall of Max Vaishali Hospital on November 27.

Anuradha, a nurse at a Faridabad hospital, expressed her surprise at the unexpected turn of events. “I never thought that my baraat would not come and instead I will go to a hospital with my family to get married,” she was quoted by the publication as saying.

Dr Ruchi Ranawat, medical superintendent of Max Vaishali, told the publication, “The ceremony took place in the meeting room, adhering to all necessary health and safety protocols in the presence of medical staff, including doctors and nurses. Currently, Avinash is admitted at the internal medicine department and is responding well.”