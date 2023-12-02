Dengue-stricken groom's story takes healing turn with hospital wedding in Delhi

A 27-year-old man named Avinash Kumar from East Delhi faced an unexpected challenge on his wedding day when he was diagnosed with dengue and had to exchange vows in the hospital, Times of India reported on Wednesday.
Despite a low platelet count preventing his discharge, the wedding ceremony took place in the meeting hall of Max Vaishali Hospital, attended by only 10 people, including close family and medical staff.
The turn of events began four days before the wedding when Avinash fell seriously ill with a high fever. His condition led to a diagnosis of dengue, with his blood platelet count dropping dangerously to 10,000, well below the threshold of 20,000.
Efforts were made to postpone the wedding due to Avinash's persistent fever, prompting his father, Rajesh Kumar, to consider a delay. However, when his fiancée Anuradha and her family visited him at the hospital the next day, they decided to proceed with a brief ceremony in the hospital on the auspicious day.
"We were worried when my son fell ill and was admitted to the high-dependency unit of the hospital. We were also tense as the bride’s family had made arrangements and guests were already invited. However, the hospital accepted our request. Once Avinash is fine, we can have a reception party," said Rajesh, as quoted by TOI.
The originally planned grand wedding at a banquet hall had to be scaled down to a minimalist celebration, adhering to the hospital’s constraints. With permissions secured from the hospital administration, Avinash and Anuradha exchanged vows in the meeting hall of Max Vaishali Hospital on November 27.
Anuradha, a nurse at a Faridabad hospital, expressed her surprise at the unexpected turn of events. “I never thought that my baraat would not come and instead I will go to a hospital with my family to get married,” she was quoted by the publication as saying.
Dr Ruchi Ranawat, medical superintendent of Max Vaishali, told the publication, “The ceremony took place in the meeting room, adhering to all necessary health and safety protocols in the presence of medical staff, including doctors and nurses. Currently, Avinash is admitted at the internal medicine department and is responding well.”