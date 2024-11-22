Home
'Denial, distortion, distraction, defamation': Congress slams Nadda's letter to Kharge on Manipur

Nadda on Friday accused the Congress of pushing an 'incorrect, false and politically' motivated narrative on the issue of Manipur unrest, as he hit back at Kharge for seeking President Droupadi Murmu's intervention and alleging the Centre's complete failure in defusing the crisis.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 07:42 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 07:42 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeJ P NaddaJairam Ramesh

