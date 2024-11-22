'Denial, distortion, distraction, defamation': Congress slams Nadda's letter to Kharge on Manipur
Nadda on Friday accused the Congress of pushing an 'incorrect, false and politically' motivated narrative on the issue of Manipur unrest, as he hit back at Kharge for seeking President Droupadi Murmu's intervention and alleging the Centre's complete failure in defusing the crisis.
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने मणिपुर मामले पर भारत के राष्ट्रपति को पत्र लिखा है। यह साफ़ है कि उस पत्र का काउंटर करने के लिए अब बीजेपी अध्यक्ष ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को पत्र लिखा है। इसमें कोई आश्चर्य की बात नहीं है कि नड्डाजी का पत्र झूठ से भरा है और यह भी उनके 4D - Denial (इंकार करो),…