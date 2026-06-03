Denial of conjugal rights amounts to mental cruelty: Supreme Court

Supreme Court rules persistent denial of conjugal rights constitutes mental cruelty, granting divorce to a doctor after 18 years of separation.

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Key points

• Conjugal rights denial Persistent refusal of sexual intercourse without reasonable cause amounts to mental cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act, eroding the foundation of marriage.

• Marriage as partnership Court emphasised marriage as a shared covenant of mutual respect, shared expectations, and equal responsibility, not a mere contract.

• Irretrievable breakdown Prolonged separation (15 years) with no reconciliation attempts and separate lifestyles established de facto abandonment of the marital covenant.

• Legal dissolution Supreme Court dissolved the marriage under Article 142, stating continuation would cause further mental agony and deny both parties a fulfilling life.