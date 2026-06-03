Denial of conjugal rights amounts to mental cruelty: Supreme Court

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Supreme Court rules persistent denial of conjugal rights constitutes mental cruelty, granting divorce to a doctor after 18 years of separation.
Key points
• Conjugal rights denial
Persistent refusal of sexual intercourse without reasonable cause amounts to mental cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act, eroding the foundation of marriage.
• Marriage as partnership
Court emphasised marriage as a shared covenant of mutual respect, shared expectations, and equal responsibility, not a mere contract.
• Irretrievable breakdown
Prolonged separation (15 years) with no reconciliation attempts and separate lifestyles established de facto abandonment of the marital covenant.
• Legal dissolution
Supreme Court dissolved the marriage under Article 142, stating continuation would cause further mental agony and deny both parties a fulfilling life.
• High Court ruling upheld
Rajasthan High Court's 2025 divorce order for a doctor was upheld by the Supreme Court after the wife's appeal.
Key statistics
18 years
Duration of marriage
Two to three months
Period of cohabitation
More than 15 years
Duration of separation
January 2, 2025
Date of High Court order
June 2, 2026
Date of Supreme Court judgment
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Published 03 June 2026, 11:48 IST