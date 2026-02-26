Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Denial of open correctional institutions to women prisoners against dignity: Supreme Court

The court directed all States and Union Territories to develop a protocol for restructuring existing OCIs and/or open barracks so as to allocate adequate capacity for women prisoners.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPrisoners

Follow us on :

Follow Us