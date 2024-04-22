Denying child-care leaves to mother of disabled children violates State's constitutional mandate: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that denying child care leave to working mothers of disabled children violated the constitutional mandate for equal participation of women in the workforce.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala emphasised that this is not just a matter of privilege but constitutional entitlement.

The court said the provision of Child-Care Leaves (CCL) to women subserves an important constitutional object, and denying the same to mothers of children with disabilities would violate the constitutional duty to ensure equal women participation in the workforce.

A woman professor in a state university through advocate Pragati Neekhra moved the apex court against the Himachal Pradesh High Court order, which dismissed her plea seeking Child Care Leave in terms of Rule 43-C of Central Civil Service (Leave) Rules, 1972.