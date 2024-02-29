Deployment of nuclear power can enable timely net-zero: Nuclear scientist Kakodkar

The book highlights and recognises the limitations of renewable energy sources in meeting India's burgeoning energy needs and the future role of nuclear power for mitigating the adverse impact of climate change and global warming. It emphasises that nuclear power can play a vital role as a clean, green, safe and sustainable option for meeting the long term electricity demands of the country.

The top brass of the nuclear sector including Dr. A K Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, Vivek Bhasin, Director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Dr. V K Saraswat, Member, Niti-Aayog, S S Bajaj, former Chairman, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, Prof M M Sharma, Emeritus Professor, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai were present during the event.