Derek O'Brien sits on silent protest in Parliament complex

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Thursday held a silent protest in the Parliament complex, after he was suspended from the Upper House for disrupting the proceedings.

A resolution on breach of privilege was also moved against him for staying in the House after suspension, and the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha.

O'Brien walked out of the Parliament building with a placard hanging around his neck which read "Silent Protest". He refused to speak on the issue.

The Upper House saw multiple adjournments on Thursday as opposition MPs pressed for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.