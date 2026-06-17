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'Derogatory, disrespectful': 6 BJP Rajya Sabha MPs move privilege notice against LoP Kharge for remarks on PM Modi

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan has referred the notice to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeRajya Sabha

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