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Despite limitations, court can examine if State prohibits religious practice in name of reform: Supreme Court

Earlier in the day, the court asked as to who will come to the rescue of a believer who is not allowed to touch the deity and itself answered the question, saying it has to be the Constitution.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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