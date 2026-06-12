Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Destroying each other's careers, resolve matter through mediation': Supreme Court to Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa

The court noted that the matter was best resolved through mediation rather than prolonged adversarial proceedings.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 14:52 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSupreme Courtdefamation

Follow us on :

Follow Us