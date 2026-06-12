'Destroying each other's careers, resolve matter through mediation': Supreme Court to Rohini Sindhuri, D Roopa

<p>New Delhi: In a significant development, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday referred the prolonged defamation battle between senior Karnataka IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil to mediation, observing that the two women officers were “destroying each other’s careers” through continued litigation.</p><p>A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Sachdeva appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph as the mediator and stayed further proceedings in the cases pending before the lower courts.</p>.DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka govt transfers senior IAS, IPS officers.<p>“Both of them are destroying each other’s careers,” Justice Sharma remarked orally during the hearing.</p><p>The court noted that the matter was best resolved through mediation rather than prolonged adversarial proceedings. </p><p>The parties have been directed to appear before Justice Kurian Joseph.</p><p>The dispute between the two officers erupted in 2023 after public allegations and social media posts, leading to cross-complaints for criminal and civil defamation.</p><p>The latest round reached the Supreme Court after the Karnataka High Court dismissed Rohini Sindhuri’s petition challenging criminal defamation proceedings initiated by D Roopa Moudgil. </p><p>The High Court had upheld a magistrate’s order taking cognizance, ruling that the question of whether the statements were made in good faith or for public good was a matter of evidence to be decided at trial.</p><p>The bench had earlier granted time to both parties to explore an amicable settlement, but no resolution was reached.</p><p>The controversy traces back to February 18, 2023, when D Roopa Moudgil allegedly made a series of Facebook posts levelling allegations against Sindhuri, including claims regarding the construction of a large bungalow in Jalahalli that was allegedly not disclosed in her immovable property returns.</p><p>Sindhuri responded by filing a civil defamation suit seeking a perpetual injunction and a private criminal complaint under Section 500 of the IPC. </p><p>Moudgil challenged those proceedings, but her petition was dismissed by the High Court. </p><p>The apex court had then intervened, encouraging a settlement, leading to the removal of the posts and withdrawal of the case. </p>.Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC's order to prosecute IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri .<p>With no settlement in sight, Moudgil, in December 2024, filed a fresh criminal complaint alleging that Sindhuri had made derogatory remarks against her, including calling her “mentally unsound.” </p><p>A magistrate took cognizance after considering her reply, prompting Sindhuri to approach the High Court and subsequently the Supreme Court.</p><p>With both officers continuing to litigate against each other, the apex court has now pushed for mediation to bring an end to the acrimonious dispute that has affected their professional careers.</p>