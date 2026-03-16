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Deve Gowda writes to Sonia Gandhi, flags 'chaos' in Parliament, blames Opposition disruptions

In his letter, Gowda said he had been “greatly disturbed” by recent developments in Parliament, which he attributed primarily to the opposition parties.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsParliamentSonia GandhiH D Deve Gowda

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