‘Develop national model,' SC to Centre on girls’ toilets, distribution of sanitary napkins

The court was hearing a plea filed by social worker Jaya Thakur for directions to states and the Centre to provide free sanitary pads to class 6-12 girls and ensure separate female toilet facility in all government-aided and residential schools.

The counsel, representing the Centre, submitted that the government has collected data pertaining to the subject matter of these proceedings and a draft policy has been formulated with regard to distribution of sanitary napkins to female students in schools across the country in the requisite age group.

The bench noted that the policy has been circulated to gather comments of all stakeholders and a final policy will be drawn up within four weeks.

The bench also pointed out that Tamil Nadu gave 18 packets to girl students, each consisting of six napkins. Even that would not be adequate for a young girl in that age group, it said, asking the Centre to consider the practices being followed in different states in order to arrive at optimum policy which will ensure that adequate supply of sanitary napkins is made available to female students in schools in the requisite age group and the modalities for distribution are facilitated.

In her plea, Thakur, MP Congress leader said lack of access to sanitation facilities, menstrual products and the stigma associated with menstruation acts as a major barrier to education. The difficulties were compounded as several educational institutions lacked basic toilet facilities, the plea said.