<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-high-court">Delhi High Court</a> on Friday pulled up the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for its decision to declare celebrated grappler <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vinesh-phogat">Vinesh Phogat </a>"ineligible" from participation in domestic events. The court asked the Centre to form an expert panel to evaluate her.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the WFI's departure from the earlier practice of permitting the participation of reputed athletes "speaks volumes," and asked the Centre to ensure that Phogat, who is seeking her return from a maternity break, is allowed to participate in the upcoming Asian Games selection trials.</p><p>"The change in circular says all. Don't conduct yourself like this. This is not in the best interest of sports. Deviation from the earlier circular speaks volumes," it added.</p><p>"Ask the experts to evaluate her chances.. Ensure that she participates," the court orally said, as it clarified it would take up the matter at 2:30 pm again to enable the government counsel to come back with further details with respect to the constitution of the team of expert.</p>.Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: No fair play in this procedure.<p>The court expressed its displeasure at the show-cause notice claiming that Phogat's disqualification in the Paris Olympics was a "national shame" and questioned why it should not be presumed that the WFI changed the selection criteria for her.</p><p>"She became a mother in July 2025. We are in May. She is a wrestler of international repute. Why can't it be presumed that you changed it (selection criteria) for her. Whatever may be the feud or dispute, why should the cause of sports suffer? Motherhood is celebrated in the country, should it come to the detriment of a person?" the court orally remarked.</p><p>The court was hearing Phogat's appeal against a single-judge's order of May 18 refusing her immediate relief on the issue of her participation in the selection trials on May 30-31 for this year's Asian Games despite being declared "ineligible" by the WFI.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>