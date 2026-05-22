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'Deviation from circular speaks volumes': Delhi High Court pulls up WFI; asks Centre to form panel to evaluate Vinesh Phogat

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the WFI's departure from the earlier practice of permitting the participation of reputed athletes "speaks volumes."
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 07:58 IST
India NewsDelhiVINESH PHOGATDelhi High Court

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