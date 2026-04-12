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'Devious intentions': Derek O'Brien attacks govt ahead of Parliament sitting on women's quota, delimitation

"Amit and Narendra, this is not the Gujarat Gymkhana Club. Stop mocking Parliament and the people of our nation," O'Brien said in a statement.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 08:22 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 08:22 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaDerek O'Brien

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