<p>New Delhi: Karni Sena has issued a death threat to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> over the protest against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, prompting the Congress to claim on Thursday that it is "not an isolated outburst" but the part of a "calculated and devious plan" by the "Godse factory".</p><p>In a video circulated on social media, a person claiming to be from the Karni Sena referred to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's allegation that Congress MPs created a ruckus in Birla's office during the first phase of Budget Session. </p><p>The functionary claimed the workers of BJP and Karni Sena were angered by the lawmakers' action and demanded that action be taken against 25 MPs involved in it.</p><p>With a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Birla as background, the video purportedly showed the Karni Sena functionary wearing a BJP shawl saying that the MPs' protest were at the behest of Rahul and that they will enter his residence and open fire at him. </p><p>If no action is taken against the MPs, he said they will attack the residences of these MPs and authorities will be responsible for such an action. He also went on to say that he is not bothered about going to jail.</p><p>Condemning the incident, Congress Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera alleged, "the RSS-BJP ecosystem is a 'Godse factory'. The threat issued by the so called Karni Sena against Rahul Gandhi and the '25 Members of Parliament' is not an isolated outburst. It is part of a calculated and devious plan."</p>.<p>First, he claimed, Rijiju " publicly lied and misled" the nation that Congress MPs abused Birla, a claim "contradicted by available video footage, which shows no such abuse". </p><p>"In fact, the Speaker is seen smiling during the exchange. Then, BJP MPs across platforms began echoing a strikingly similar line: that Rahul Gandhi poses 'the biggest threat to India's national security'. This is a deliberate campaign to demonise the opposition, and legitimise violence against political rivals - especially Rahul-ji," he posted on 'X', sharing the threat video.</p><p>"This is how radicalisation works: they manufacture a lie, amplify it through repetition, sanctify it with political authority, and circulate it until their followers are incited to hatred and violence. This is how Godse was created then. This is how another Godse is being instigated today," he added.</p>