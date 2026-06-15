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DG Shipping asks companies to restrict deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict zones

Ship masters have been asked to closely monitor navigational warnings and advisories issued by security agencies.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 19:17 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 19:17 IST
India NewsWest Asiaadvisory

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