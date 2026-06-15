DG Shipping asks companies to restrict deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict zones

<p>New Delhi: Days after three Indian seafarers were killed in a US military strike on the commercial vessel MT Settebello off the Oman coast, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has directed maritime recruitment and placement agencies to restrict the deployment of Indian seafarers to conflict zones until further orders.</p><p>In an official circular, the DGS advised masters of vessels operating in or transiting through the Gulf region — including the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters — to maintain heightened security awareness.</p><p>Ship masters have been asked to closely monitor navigational warnings and advisories issued by security agencies and to strictly implement all applicable ship security measures and company security procedures.</p>.Oil sanctions waiver, nuclear limits and asset release: Here's what Iran's deal with US includes .<p>The circular stated: “This Directorate further reiterates that all RPSL companies and shipping companies (maritime recruitment and placement agencies) are advised to restrict deployment or send Indian seafarers to conflict areas until further orders. However, companies may carry out crew change in emergency situations with the consent of crew members.”</p><p>The advisory follows multiple security incidents in the Gulf region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, involving merchant vessels with Indian crew. The DGS specifically referenced recent cases involving MT Marivex, MT Settebello, and MV Jalveer, which have highlighted the increasing risks faced by commercial shipping in the area.</p><p>The Directorate said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Navy, Indian Missions abroad, and other concerned stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers. </p>.Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader condemns killing of Indian mariners in US strikes on vessels.<p>It has urged maritime companies and all stakeholders to exercise the highest degree of vigilance and caution while operating in the conflict zone.The US strike on MT Settebello prompted India to summon the US charge d'affaires on Wednesday to register a strong protest. </p><p>Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard, 21 were rescued while three remain missing and are feared dead.In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack. </p><p>“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing,” the MEA said.</p><p>The incident occurred amid renewed hostilities between Iran and Israel, raising fresh concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers operating in one of the world’s busiest and increasingly volatile maritime routes.</p>