<p>New Delhi: The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) under the Union Ministry of Ports and Shipping has issued an advisory noting safety shortcomings on the oil tanker MV Skylight following a deadly attack amid the escalating Iran-Israel conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p>.<p>On March 1, 2026, the Palau-flagged vessel was struck — reportedly by an Iranian projectile or missile — approximately five nautical miles north of the Khasab Port in Oman's Musandam Governorate, near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>The attack triggered a severe fire that engulfed the accommodation block, trapping several crew members. Two Indian seafarers died in the incident. </p>.Iran says it hit US oil tanker in Gulf, no immediate confirmation.<p>"The only possible escape route was through the front portholes of the accommodation. However, it appears that there may not have been adequate provisions or equipment available to break the glass panels for emergency escape," said the advisory.</p>.<p>"In another incident, a boat-mounted drone attack struck the engine room area, resulting in one seafarer being trapped inside the engine room without adequate time to escape or evacuate the compartment," it noted.</p>.<p>"In a separate but similar incident, another merchant vessel was attacked, which caused significant structural damage to the vessel's ballast tank and resulted in penetration of the adjacent cargo tanks," added the advisory.</p>.<p>It also urged all ships to maintain 24x7 vigilance, promptly report any suspicious activities (such as drone sightings or unidentified vessels), establish round-the-clock emergency communication protocols, and offer psychological support to affected seafarers and their families during such crises.</p>.<p>"Masters and crew members are requested to ensure that a round-the-clock watch is maintained all around the vessel and in its vicinity in accordance with the provisions of the ISPS Code, particularly for suspicious small craft, unidentified boats, drone activity, missile threats, or any unusual movement around the vessel. Any suspicious activity or security concern should be reported immediately through the established reporting channels to ensure a timely response," said the advisory.</p>.<p>It also said that DG Shipping was closely monitoring the evolving security situation in coordination with relevant national and international agencies — including maritime security authorities, Indian Missions abroad, and other stakeholders — to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers.</p>