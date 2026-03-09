Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DG Shipping highlights safety gap on oil tanker, advises precautionary steps

The attack triggered a severe fire that engulfed the accommodation block, trapping several crew members. Two Indian seafarers died in the incident.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 22:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 22:20 IST
India NewsWorld newsWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us