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DGCA asks Air India to take corrective actions after wrong plane deployment to Vancouver

Air India has been asked to take corrective measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again, and action has also been taken against an airline official, the DGCA official said.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsAviationAir IndiaDCGA

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