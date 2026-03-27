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DGCA issues new guidelines for aircraft operators flying VVIPs after Ajit Pawar's plane crash

Issuing the guidelines, DGCA said analysis of earlier accidents/incidents associated with aircraft operations to/from airstrips/temporary helipads, and during election flying of VVIPs.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 15:18 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 15:18 IST
India NewsAviationDGCAflightsVVIP aircraft

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