<p>Mumbai/ New Delhi: Aviation regulator <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dgca">DGCA</a> on Friday issued guidelines for aircraft operators flying VVIPs, including chief ministers, central ministers and governors.</p>.<p>The guidelines, applicable for non-scheduled aircraft and helicopter operators carrying VVIPs, also come against the backdrop of the fatal plane crash in January that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> and four others.</p>.DGCA asks Air India to take corrective actions after wrong plane deployment to Vancouver.<p>Issuing the guidelines, DGCA said analysis of earlier accidents/incidents associated with aircraft operations to/from airstrips/temporary helipads, and during election flying of VVIPs, has often revealed violation of instructions and safety was jeopardised.</p>.<p>"It is essential that adequate measures are taken by all concerned to ensure the highest standards of safety for the operation of such flights," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. </p>