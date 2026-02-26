DGCA refund rules: Flyers get 48-hour free cancellation window, zero charge for name correction within 1 day

<p>New Delhi: Passengers booking a flight ticket can cancel or change the date within 48 hours without paying any additional charges. Also, airlines have been barred from levying extra charge for correcting names in tickets, if the error is pointed out in 24 hours.</p><p>These passenger-friendly rules, which will be available for passengers who book tickets using airlines' websites, will be in effect from March 26, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/in-a-bid-to-make-air-travel-passenger-friendly-dgca-revises-ticket-refund-norms-3912584">Directorate General of Civil Aviation</a> (DGCA) said in a fresh '<a href="https://www.dgca.gov.in/digigov-portal/Upload?flag=iframeAttachView&attachId=gt0eDcR4GBzhttbf9z2l4g%3D%3D&baseLocale=en_US">Civil Aviation Requirements</a>' (CAR) on 'Refund of Airline Tickets to Passengers of Public Transport Undertakings' issued on Tuesday said.</p><p>The new regulations came as the DGCA said refund of tickets has become a "major source" of grievance and the volume of complaints "necessitates some affirmative actions" to safeguard travelling public's interests though the government is "committed not to interfere" in the commercial practices. </p>.<p>"The matter has been discussed in several meetings with the airlines with no improvement in the system adopted by airlines for refund of tickets. It is now considered that the onus rests with the government to fix some minimum benchmarks, as far as the refund policy is concerned, in order to stem the growing dissatisfaction among the passengers regarding the refund procedures adopted by some airlines," it said.</p><p>According to the fresh CAR, the onus of refund shall lie with the airlines in case of purchase of ticket through travel agent/portal, as agents are their appointed representatives. The airlines should ensure that the refund process is completed within 14 working days.</p><p>Providing a 'Look-in option' for a period of 48 hours to passengers after booking tickets, the CAR said, "during this period a passenger can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended."</p>.Flight cancelled? Here's what airlines must offer you under passenger rights rules.<p>"This facility shall not be available for a flight whose departure is less than 7 days for domestic flight and 15 days for international flight from the booking date when the ticket is booked directly through the airline website. Beyond 48 hours of initial booking time, this option would not be available and the passenger would have to pay the relevant cancellation fees for amendment," it said.</p><p>In another significant decision, the DGCA said airlines cannot levy any additional charge for correction in the name of the same person when the error is pointed out within 24 hours of making the booking, when the ticket is booked directly through the airline website.</p><p>It also said in the event of ticket cancellations due to a medical emergency where the passenger or a family member listed on the same PNR gets admitted or hospitalised during the travel period, airlines may provide either a refund or a credit shell. </p><p>"For all other situations, refunds will be issued once an opinion on the passenger's fitness to travel certificate is received from an airline's Aerospace Medicine specialist/ DGCA empanelled Aerospace Medicine specialist," it said.</p>