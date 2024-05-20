DGCA says no info on how Jamnagar airfield got international airport status

Bengaluru: The office of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that it has no information with regards to the rules and provisions adopted to upgrade the domestic airport in Gujarat's Jamnagar to international airport for 10 days during an event of Mukesh Ambani family.

From February 25 to March 5, the domestic airport in Jamnagar was upgraded to handle the international flight with reports stating that the Indian Air Force stepped in to handle air activities, which saw a sudden uptick from an average of five domestic planes to a maximum of 70 flights on March 1.

Activist T Narasimha Murthy had sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to understand the basis on which the DGCA upgraded the airport to facilitate the arrival of the guests for the pre-wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son.