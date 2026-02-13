Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DGCA slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Air India for operating plane without requisite certification

Under the norms, Air India has been delegated the powers to issue the ARC for an aircraft.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 15:42 IST
Air IndiaPlane CrashAir India flightAirbus A320DCGA

Follow us on :

Follow Us