JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DGCA terminates contract of its CFOI

The official, who was earlier serving as a wide-body pilot with Air India, joined the regulator as CFOI on an ad hoc basis in March 2021.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 04:24 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Wednesday terminated the contract of its Chief Flight Operations Inspector (CFOI), according to sources. There was no immediate comment from the DGCA on the decision.

The official, who was earlier serving as a wide-body pilot with Air India, joined the regulator as CFOI on an ad hoc basis in March 2021.

An order issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the services of the official have been terminated with immediate effect on administrative grounds and in the public interest, sources in the know said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 January 2024, 04:24 IST)
India NewsAviationDGCA

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT