DH Deciphers: After Agnipath scheme faces poll fire, govt allies call for review

Nearly two years ago, the Union government replaced the traditional routes to recruit soldiers for the Indian Army, sailors for the Indian Navy and airmen for the Indian Air Force with a new short-term scheme that will force 75% of the new recruits to retire at the end of the fourth year, with a financial package. The scheme is called Agnipath and the recruits are known as Agniveers. There are now political demands from BJP allies to review the contentious scheme, which many believe have contributed to the loss of vote share for the alliance.

Kalyan Ray explains the scheme, its current status, and what may happen to the programme.