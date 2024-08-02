DH Deciphers | Supreme Court ruling on Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation

While the debate was always there, it was the former President Gyani Zail Singh who set the ball rolling when he, as the Chief Minister of Punjab, reserved 50 per cent of the government jobs for Valmiki and Mazhabi Sikhs within the 25 per cent SC quota through an executive order. Much later, in 2000, Andhra Pradesh attempted to sub-classify the SC population through an act passed by the assembly, but the statute was struck down by the apex court in 2004.

Zail Singh’s policy was quashed by a Punjab and Haryana HC order in 2006. This compelled the Amarinder Singh government to bring a new bill in the assembly to ride over the back-to-back verdicts to preserve the existing policy of sub-classification of the SC quota.

However, four years later, the new law was again struck down by the Punjab and Haryana HC. The contention over the legal validity of sub-classification of the SCs reached the apex court in 2020 when a constitutional bench started hearing a plea seeking reconsideration of the apex court order of 2004.