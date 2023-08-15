DH Deciphers| What are Parliamentary Committees?

When was the Committee system adopted?

While Committees existed even before India gained Independence, the current system of Departmentally-Related Standing Committees came into being in April 1993, constituting 17 such committees. In July 2004, they were restructured and increased to 24 Committees. In this restructuring, the membership of each Committee was also reduced from 45 to 31 members. Today, 8 of these Committees are run by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and 16 by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Each Committee has around 31 Members, of which 21 are nominated by the Lok Speaker and 10 by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The term of the members of these Committees is one year.

The Public Accounts Committee, which was formed in 1921 to scrutinise the accounts of the government through the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General, predates this system, and is considered one of the most important committees.

Is it mandatory for the government to accept the recommendations of Committees?

Most Parliamentary Committees have recommendatory powers; only a few have the mandate to amend laws. “Most Committees simply make recommendations to the House, which are not in mandatory remit. The recommendations could be accepted, but the government can choose not to accept all of them,” he adds.

Achary says that it might not be possible for the government to accept every recommendation due to several constraints. “There are budgetary concerns and administrative issues, and Action Taken reports are filed by every department as a follow-up to the recommendations, where they may explain why they could not implement the recommendations,” he says.

However, the Select Committees have a special power. “Select Committees, which usually have the representation of the government, which is mostly the concerned minister, have the right to amend laws,” he says. One of the recent examples of Select Committees is the 2020 Committee headed by BJP MP Bhupender Yadav, formed to scrutinise the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.