DH Deciphers | What is MSP and what the protesting farmers want

MSP is the minimum price on which the government agencies procure crops. If the mandi price is higher than MSP then there is no need for procurement as the farmers would prefer selling the produce in the open market. For example, the MSP for wheat is Rs 2,125 per quintal in 2023-24 marketing season, but if the wholesale price of wheat remains at Rs 2,000 per quintal, the government will have to incur a cost of Rs 125 on every quintal of wheat that it procures. According to a CRISIL study, the cost to the exchequer due to MSP is estimated at Rs 21,000 crore for the 2023 marketing season. Also the need of working capital is pegged at Rs 6 lakh crore, as the government does not sell the crops immediately after procurement and warehouses are needed for storage.