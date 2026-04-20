<h2>10 Indian vessels safely crossed Strait of Hormuz, MEA says in touch with Iran for 'safe exit of our ships'</h2>.<p>The Ministry of External Affairs said Monday India is in touch with Iran and others so that 'we can have a safe exit of our ships through the Strait of Hormuz'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/10-indian-vessels-safely-crossed-strait-of-hormuz-mea-says-in-touch-with-iran-for-safe-exit-of-our-ships-3974415">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengal SIR: 'Will seek report from Calcutta HC Chief Justice': Supreme Court on appellate tribunals' functioning</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday said it would seek a report from the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court as a counsel claimed that the appellate tribunals are not functioning as per the top court's order.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bengal-sir-will-seek-report-from-calcutta-hc-chief-justice-supreme-court-on-appellate-tribunals-functioning-3974175">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress plans pan-India campaign to counter BJP, seeks implementation of 33% quota for women within 543 Lok Sabha seats</h2>.<p>Countering BJP’s narrative on women’s quota issue, Mahila Congress has designed a protest programme that includes a signature campaign as well as sending postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from across the country to put pressure on the government on implementation of 33% quota within 543 Lok Sabha seats at the earliest.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-organises-nationwide-campaign-demanding-33-quota-for-women-within-543-lok-sabha-seats-3974351">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | PM Modi's pit stop for 'jhalmuri' goes viral, Mamata calls it 'all drama'</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unscheduled stop to buy ‘jhalmuri’ during poll campaigning was "drama".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-its-all-drama-mamata-banerjee-on-pm-modi-making-pit-stop-to-buy-jhalmuri-during-campaign-3974320">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Plea alleges Rs 100 crore discrepancy in Vijay's election affidavit; High Court issues notice to TVK chief, EC</h2>.<p>The Madras High Court has issued notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Income Tax Department over a plea alleging discrepancies in the affidavit filed by the actor-politician for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-plea-alleges-rs-100-crore-discrepancy-in-vijays-election-affidavit-high-court-issues-notice-to-tvk-chief-ec-3974446">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Donald Trump to consider advice from Pakistan's Munir on US blockade of Iranian ports: Report</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump has told Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir that he would consider the latter's advice on America's blockade of Iran's ports being a hurdle to peace talks with Iran when the two spoke by phone, a Pakistani security source said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/donald-trump-to-consider-advice-from-pakistans-munir-on-us-blockade-of-iranian-ports-report-3974290">Read more</a></p>.<h2>21 killed, over sixty injured as packed bus plunges into gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur</h2>.<p>A packed passenger bus lost control on a sharp mountain curve and plunged into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, killing 21 people and injuring 61 others, officials said, in one of the deadliest road accidents in the region in recent years. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/21-killed-over-sixty-injured-as-packed-bus-plunges-into-gorge-in-jammu-kashmirs-udhampur-3974104">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Private jet crashes in Chhattisgarh: Report</h2>.<p>A private aircraft reportedly crashed in a forest area of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district after hitting a tree on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/private-jet-crashes-in-chhattisgarh-report-3974374">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TCS Nashik case: 'Rapes take place because women do not wear burqas': Victim's statement gives harrowing details</h2>.<p>A woman engineer at a Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has revealed harrowing details of the alleged harassment and religious coercion she faced at the office of the IT major.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/tcs-nashik-case-rapes-take-place-because-women-do-not-wear-burqas-victim-gives-harrowing-details-3974302">Read more</a></p>.<h2>States' capital expenditure growth to slow down to 8-10% in FY27: Report</h2>.<p>States' capital expenditure growth is likely to slow down to 8-10 per cent in FY27 from 17 per cent in FY26, a report said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/states-capital-expenditure-growth-to-slow-down-to-8-10-in-fy27-report-3974392">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Is obesity gendered? Study says 'yes'</h2>.<p>Obesity might be affecting men and women in different ways, a study has found out. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/is-obesity-gendered-study-says-yes-3974413">Read more</a></p>