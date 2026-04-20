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DH Evening Brief | 10 Indian vessels safely crossed Strait of Hormuz; Bengal SIR: SC seeks report on tribunals' functioning

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Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 13:39 IST
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