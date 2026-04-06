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DH Evening Brief | 11 key Iranian figures killed in US-Israeli strikes so far; Car breaches security & forcefully enters Delhi Assembly premises

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Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 12:42 IST
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Some of the most prominent Iranian figures killed US-Israel strikes

Some of the most prominent Iranian figures killed US-Israel strikes


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Published 06 April 2026, 12:42 IST
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