<h2>Khamenie, Larjiani, Pakpour... 11 key Iranian figures killed in US-Israeli strikes</h2>.<p>US-Israeli strikes on Iran killed top leaders including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior officials, and IRGC commanders, escalating regional tensions. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/khamenie-larjiani-pakpour-11-key-iranian-figures-killed-in-us-israeli-strikes-3957852">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Unidentified car breaches security & forcefully enters Delhi Assembly premises, races away minutes after</h2>.<h2>Iran reviewing peace proposal but won't reopen Strait of Hormuz for 'temporary ceasefire': Report</h2>.<p>Amid the ongoing talks about ceasefire between US and Iran, Iran has said that it won't reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a "temporary ceasefire." <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-reviewing-peace-proposal-but-wont-reopen-strait-of-hormuz-for-temporary-ceasefire-report-3957663">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Who next after Pinarayi Vijayan? Inside CPI(M)'s looming showdown</h2>.<p>The Left is confident of grabbing a third term, while the Congress-led UDF is betting on its 'never before seen unity' and the anti-incumbency. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-who-next-after-pinarayi-vijayan-inside-cpims-looming-showdown-3957702">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ashwin's IPL retirement bomb | 'Mentally disturbing season with CSK forced me to quit early'</h2>.<p>R Ashwin has revealed that he could have played the Indian Premier League (IPL) a bit longer had it not been for a "mentally disturbing" and "painful" phase that he went through during his time with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ashwins-ipl-retirement-bomb-mentally-disturbing-season-with-csk-forced-me-to-quit-early-3957738">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Clip shows 'Mojtaba' at command center? Here's the fact check</h2>.<p>A closer examination of the clip reveals visual inconsistencies, including blurred face, uneven lighting, and abrupt transitions — a common indicators of AI manipulation. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/fact-check-does-this-clip-show-irans-supreme-leader-mojtaba-khamenei-at-command-center-videos-authenticity-remains-in-question-3957521">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'It's an eyesore': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags poor condition of NH44 in Bengaluru, NHAI responds</h2>.<p>Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited took a jibe at (National Highways Authority of India) NHAI on Sunday (April 6), while addressing the poor condition of NH44. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/its-an-eyesore-kiran-mazumdar-shaw-flags-poor-condition-of-nh44-in-bengaluru-nhai-responds-3957541">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why Arvind Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha picks keep backfiring</h2>.<p>Odd Rajya Sabha choices and poor conflict management risk turning AAP into just another party it once opposed. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/why-arvind-kejriwals-rajya-sabha-picks-keep-backfiring-3957554">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Oil prices fall on US-Iran receiving peace proposal</h2>.<p>Oil prices fell more than $2 in choppy trade on Monday, as investors awaited clarity on the status of talks between the US and Iran and remained wary about sustained supply losses due to shipping disruptions. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/oil-prices-fall-on-us-iran-receiving-peace-proposal-3957832">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No unusual volatility in prices of essential items, govt monitoring situation: Officials</h2>.<p>The government on Monday said that no unusual volatility has been found in prices of essential items, on account of West Asia crisis. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-unusual-volatility-in-prices-of-essential-items-govt-monitoring-situation-officials-3957834">Read more</a></p>