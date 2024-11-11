Home
DH Evening Brief | 12 suspected militants killed in Manipur encounter; SC asks Delhi police to form special cell to ensure ban on firecrackers

Here are the top stories this evening
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 13:23 IST

No religion promotes pollution: SC directs Delhi Police to form special cell ensuring ban on firecrackers

Amid severe air pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court said that right to live in pollution free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen, protected by Article 21 of the Constitution.

'Kaaliya Kumaraswamy': Karnataka Congress leader courts row with racist barb ahead of Channapatna bypolls

Karnataka: Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has courted a controversy by calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya', a racist slur for being dark complexioned.

Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024 | BJP to set up committee to identify infiltrators if voted to power, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that a committee would be formed if BJP forms government in Jharkhand to identify and drive out infiltrators from the state besides reclaiming land grabbed by them.

Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as 51st Chief Justice of India

Supreme Court's senior most judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of India.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Jharkhand converted into 'dharmashala' for Rohingyas, Bangladeshi infiltrators: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of converting the state into a 'dharmshala' for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Hassan sex scandal: Supreme Court dismisses Prajwal Revanna's bail plea

The Supreme Court declined to entertain the bail plea by suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in cases related to sexual assaults of multiple women, unearthed after the leak of explicit videos during Parliament elections.

Keep him away from media, he doesn't have right demeanour: Manjrekar blasts Gambhir

Launching an unexpected scathing attack on Gautam Gambhir, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said the India head coach lacks the "right demeanour and words" while interacting with the press and urged the BCCI to keep him away from media duties.

Modi govt to summon Amazon, Flipkart executives as regulatory scrutiny grows

Enforcement Directorate will summon Flipkart and Amazon executives as it steps up an investigation into alleged foreign investment law violations, days after raiding some of the e-commerce firms' sellers, a senior government source said.

Kremlin says reports that Trump and Putin have spoken are 'pure fiction'

Kremlin denied reports that US President-elect Donald Trump had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days, and said Putin had no concrete plans yet to speak to Trump.

Published 11 November 2024, 13:23 IST
