DH Evening Brief | 12 suspected militants killed in Manipur encounter; SC asks Delhi police to form special cell to ensure ban on firecrackers

Amid severe air pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court said that right to live in pollution free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen, protected by Article 21 of the Constitution.
Karnataka: Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has courted a controversy by calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya', a racist slur for being dark complexioned.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that a committee would be formed if BJP forms government in Jharkhand to identify and drive out infiltrators from the state besides reclaiming land grabbed by them.
Supreme Court's senior most judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of India.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of converting the state into a 'dharmshala' for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.
The Supreme Court declined to entertain the bail plea by suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in cases related to sexual assaults of multiple women, unearthed after the leak of explicit videos during Parliament elections.
Launching an unexpected scathing attack on Gautam Gambhir, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said the India head coach lacks the "right demeanour and words" while interacting with the press and urged the BCCI to keep him away from media duties.
Enforcement Directorate will summon Flipkart and Amazon executives as it steps up an investigation into alleged foreign investment law violations, days after raiding some of the e-commerce firms' sellers, a senior government source said.
Kremlin denied reports that US President-elect Donald Trump had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days, and said Putin had no concrete plans yet to speak to Trump.
