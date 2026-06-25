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DH Evening Brief | 164 killed so far in Venezuela earthquake; Explained: If passport doesn't prove Indian citizenship, what does?

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Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:51 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:51 IST
India NewssportsEarthquakemurderNCERTVenezuela

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