DH Evening Brief | 164 killed so far in Venezuela earthquake; Explained: If passport doesn't prove Indian citizenship, what does?

<h2>Venezuela earthquake: 164 killed so far, over 10,000 people unaccounted for after disaster strikes</h2>.<p>A series of powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction in and around Caracas and leaving authorities racing to rescue people trapped beneath collapsed buildings.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/venezuela-earthquake-164-killed-so-far-over-10000-people-unaccounted-for-after-disaster-strikes-4051984">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained | If a passport doesn't prove Indian citizenship, what does?</h2>.<p>The clarification by the Ministry of External Affairs that an Indian passport is primarily a "travel document" and not conclusive proof of citizenship sparked intense nationwide debate.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/explained-if-a-passport-doesnt-prove-indian-citizenship-what-does-4051678">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Fiancee or lover? Who pushed Pune realtor off the cliff at Lohagad fort</h2>.<p>Investigations into the death of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, whose murder was plotted by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, revealed that Chaudhary had pushed Agarwal off a cliff at Lohgad fort and fled the scene.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/fiancee-or-lover-who-pushed-pune-realtor-off-the-cliff-at-lohgad-fort-4051658">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ayodhya controversy: A headache BJP did not need in Uttar Pradesh</h2>.<p>For a party that had coined the slogan ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain, ham unko layenge’ (we will bring to power those who brought Lord Rama to Ayodhya), the controversy surrounding the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Ram Temple could not have at a worse time.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/ayodhya-controversy-a-headache-bjp-did-not-need-in-uttar-pradesh-4051131">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Stop searching for me': MK Stalin tells CM Vijay; says DMK might 'consider' contesting elections without allies</h2>.<p>DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday indicated that his party may soon review whether it still needs electoral alliances, citing a growing sentiment among the public that the DMK can contest elections on its own.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/stop-searching-for-me-mk-stalin-tells-vijay-hints-dmk-may-contest-elections-without-allies-4051869">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'India's electoral process unparalleled': NCERT’s new textbook lauds ECI for conducting 'free and fair' polls</h2>.<p>Just a day after drawing attention for introducing a section on the Emergency in a Class 9 textbook for the first time, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has again found itself in the spotlight, this time for its chapter on Elections in India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/indias-electoral-process-unparalleled-ncerts-new-textbook-lauds-eci-for-conducting-free-and-fair-polls-newsalert-4051906">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru triple murder case: Here's how tech helped cops nab accused from Puducherry</h2>.<p>A 25-year-old woman accused of stabbing her parents and younger sister to death with the help of her live-in partner in Bengaluru was arrested in Puducherry, police said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/tech-helps-cops-nab-bengaluru-triple-murder-accused-from-puducherry-2-4051724">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India says trade deal with US 'very close' to conclusion</h2>.<p>India and the United States are very close to finalising a trade deal, India's trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, a day after he wrapped up talks with US trade chief Jamieson Greer over a pact seen as crucial to bilateral ties.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-says-trade-deal-with-us-very-close-to-conclusion-4052098">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Actor Krishi Thapanda's friend found dead in her flat in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>A 36-year-old man, a close friend of Kannada actor Krishi Thapanda, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in her flat at Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/actor-krishi-thapandas-friend-found-dead-at-her-flat-4051725">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BCCI Ombudsman disqualifies KSCA Secretary Santosh Menon over tenure rules</h2>.<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman Justice Arun Mishra (retd) has ruled that Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary Santosh Menon is not entitled to continue in his post as he has completed the maximum permissible nine-year term in the association<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/bcci-ombudsman-disqualifies-ksca-secretary-santosh-menon-over-tenure-rules-4052064">Read more</a></p>