DH Evening Brief: Several dead at Vizag steel plant fire; TMC gets another shock as 20 MPs write to Speaker backing NDA

<h2>Eight feared dead at Vizag steel plant as molten iron spill ignites fire</h2>.<p>At least eight workers are feared dead following a fire mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday evening. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/eight-feared-dead-at-vizag-steel-plant-as-molten-iron-spill-ignites-fire-4031671">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trinamool's tumultuous turmoil: 20 TMC MPs write to Speaker backing NDA, triggering split in party's Lok Sabha unit</h2>.<p>Hours after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from TMC and stepped down as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Monday, a group of the party MPs met in Delhi to discuss their future strategy of a possible breakaway from the party. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trinamools-tumultuous-turmoil-20-tmc-mps-write-to-lok-sabha-speaker-lend-support-to-bjp-led-nda-4031512">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Insulted not just JD(S) but also people of Karnataka': Congress attacks BJP for denying RS nomination to Deve Gowda</h2>.<p>The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Monday attacked the BJP for denying Rajya Sabha nomination from the state to JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda for a subsequent term. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/insulted-not-just-jds-but-also-people-of-karnataka-congress-attacks-bjp-for-denying-rs-nomination-to-deve-gowda-4031456">Read more</a></p>.<h2>I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting | Opposition leaders decide to write to CJI on SIR, seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation</h2>.<p>Leaders of 25 opposition parties met in Delhi on Monday, deciding to send a letter to the chief justice of India on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the "vote loot" and "stealing' of elections". <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-bloc-meeting-opposition-leaders-decide-to-write-to-cji-on-sir-seek-dharmendra-pradhans-resignation-4031490">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Exit by available means of transport': India advises citizens to not travel to Iran, asks people to leave Tehran</h2>.<p>India on Monday advised its citizens not to travel to Iran, while also asking Indians in the war-torn country to leave by available means of transport. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/exit-by-available-means-of-transport-india-advises-citizens-to-not-travel-to-iran-asks-people-to-leave-tehran-4031233">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Very sad & sorry, but LPG price hike inevitable due to global crisis: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi</h2>.<p>Union Minister Pralhad Joshi described the hike in gas cylinder prices as "inevitable" given the prevailing global situation and said that the Centre also feels "very sad and sorry" about it. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/very-sad-sorry-but-lpg-price-hike-inevitable-due-to-global-crisis-union-minister-pralhad-joshi-4031082">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Physical relationship between consenting unmarried adults no ground to show poor character: Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court has held that physical relationship between two consenting unmarried adults cannot be a ground to draw an adverse impression about the character of the person in that relationship. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/physical-relationship-between-consenting-unmarried-adults-no-ground-to-show-poor-character-supreme-court-4031240">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'We don't even know where LIC's office is': Rajesh Exports chief says insurer bought stocks from open market</h2>.<p>Amid growing pressure and controversy, Rajesh Exports Chairman Rajesh Mehta distanced himself from the Life Insurance Company's (LIC) investment decisions, saying ordinary retail shareholders stand to gain regardless of how the situation plays out. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/no-contact-no-connection-rajesh-exports-chief-says-lic-bought-stocks-from-open-market-4031367">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested near India-Nepal border on extortion charges after days on the run</h2>.<p>Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal on Monday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-leader-jahangir-khan-arrested-near-india-nepal-border-on-extortion-charges-after-days-on-the-run-4031200">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No phones, no internet: NEET-UG paper setters under lockdown till June 21 re-exam: Report</h2>.<p>In one of the strictest security measures adopted for a national entrance examination, experts involved in preparing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination question paper have reportedly been placed under lockdown at a secure, undisclosed location until the test is conducted on June 21. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-phones-no-internet-neet-ug-paper-setters-under-lockdown-till-june-21-re-exam-report-4031218">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Fire reported on oil tanker with 24 Indian sailors</h2>.<p>A fire was reported on an oil tanker with 24 Indian sailors on board on Monday. The incident happened on an oil tanker named Marivex, off the coast of Oman, the Centre said adding that all the Indians were safe. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/fire-reported-on-oil-tanker-with-24-indian-sailors-4031589">Read more</a></p>