DH Evening Brief: 230 Indians expected to arrive from Israel in first 'Operation Ajay' flight; Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.02% in Sept

230 Indians expected to be brought back from Israel in first chartered flight on Oct 13
Around 230 Indians are expected to be brought back from Israel on Friday in a chartered flight under Operation Ajay, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.02% in Sept
Retail inflation declined to a three-month low of 5.02 in September, mainly due to easing food prices, according to the government data released on Thursday.
Bilkis Bano gang-rape case: SC asks Centre, Gujarat to place record related to remission granted to convicts
The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Centre and the Gujarat government to submit by October 16 the original records related to the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Fault in tracks likely cause of North East Express train derailment in Bihar: Preliminary probe
Fault in tracks was the possible cause of derailment of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express in Bihar in which four people were killed and several injured, sources said on Thursday citing a preliminary investigation report.
40 BJP, JD(S) leaders willing to join Congress, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that more than 40 BJP and JD(S) leaders opposed to the recently struck alliance between the two parties are willing to join the Congress.
Batla House encounter: Delhi HC refuses to confirm death penalty to Ariz Khan, awards life term
The Delhi High Court on Thursday commuted to life term the death penalty awarded to Ariz Khan following his conviction in the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter in which decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life.
Termination of 26-week pregnancy: We can't kill a child, says SC
"We cannot kill a child," the Supreme Court observed on Thursday while hearing the Centre's plea seeking recall of its order allowing a married woman, a mother of two, to terminate her 26-week pregnancy.
Mukesh Ambani reclaims top spot on Forbes 'India’s 100 Richest' list
In a dramatic shift at the top of the pecking order, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the No 1 position on the 2023 Forbes list of 'India’s 100 Richest', after losing the spot to Adani last year.
Wadia Group stays away from Go First insolvency process, say sources
Go First's former owner, the Wadia Group, has not shown an intent to bid for the grounded Indian airline and has stayed away from the insolvency process so far amid an ongoing legal tussle, three sources told Reuters.
Shubhman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan clash
Team India's star batter Shubman Gill was spotted in Ahmedabad ahead of the next match against Pakistan on October 14. The World No 2 batter, Gill, who was away from action for the first two games, was discharged from the hospital and is recovering from dengue.