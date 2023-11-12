JOIN US
india

DH Evening Brief: 36 workers trapped as tunnel in Uttarakhand partially collapses; Trudeau says 'fight' with India not something Canada wants right now

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 12 November 2023, 13:19 IST

36 workers trapped as under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand partially collapses

A portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway here collapsed on Sunday morning, trapping 36 workers inside, officials said. Read more

If bigger nations can violate international law without consequences...: Trudeau on row with India

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has underlined that a 'fight' with India was not something Canada wanted to be having right now but reiterated his allegations and said Ottawa wants to 'work constructively' with New Delhi on this 'very serious matter'. Read more

Congress promises women in Chhattisgarh Rs 15K a year after BJP's promise of Rs 12K

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said if the Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh, women will be given an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 in the state. Read more

'Nothing works in front of people’s power': Shinde dismisses Uddhav's threat over demolition of Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde on Sunday dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s outburst over the demolition of his party’s ‘shakha’ in the Thane district, calling it an empty threat. Read more

7 years' jail 'high' for offence of causing death by negligence, says parliamentary panel

A parliamentary committee has noted that the seven years' imprisonment prescribed in the proposed new criminal law for causing death by negligence is 'high' and it should be reduced to five years. Read more

'Fauda' crew member 'killed in action' amid Israel-Hamas conflict, say makers

A crew member from the Netflix drama Fauda has been 'killed in action' in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas. Read more

ICC World Cup: Iyer, Rahul's tons power India to 410 runs against Netherlands

India have set a 411-run target for the Netherlands in the last group stage match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Read more

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha and hailed the unwavering courage of the security forces. Read more

'Just looking like a wow': Himanta joins internet trend in describing photos of Assam bridge

Joining the social media trend, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday shared a photo of a picturesque bridge over the Brahmaputra with the Himalayas in the background, stating that it was "just looking like a wow". Read more

Explained | What is a smog tower and do they work? How India is fighting air pollution

Every winter for at least a decade now, New Delhi has been bracing for extreme air pollution that harms the health of its population, particularly children and the elderly. Read more

(Published 12 November 2023, 13:19 IST)
