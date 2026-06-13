DH Evening Brief | 5 killed as IAF aircraft crashes in Assam; Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed next Indian Army chief

<h2>Five killed as IAF AN-32 crashes in Assam; court of inquiry ordered<br></h2>.<p>An AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed while landing in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, the force said, adding that a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain its cause.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/five-killed-as-iaf-an-32-crashes-in-assam-court-of-inquiry-ordered-4037781">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed next Indian Army chief</h2>.<p>The Government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from June 30, 2026. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lt-gen-dhiraj-seth-appointed-next-indian-army-chief-4037928">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mercedes crash near Hoskote: Woman dead, driver falls off bridge<br></h2>.<p>A late-night drive turned into a tragedy when a speeding Mercedes-Benz crashed into a bridge wall on the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway near Hoskote early Saturday morning. A 25-year-old woman lost her life on the spot, while the driver fell off a river bridge and died.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/speeding-mercedes-crashes-near-hoskote-woman-dies-on-spot-driver-falls-off-bridge-into-river-4037921">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Dharmasthala case: SIT will answer court’s queries, says Priyank Kharge<br></h2>.<p>Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will reply to questions posed by the judiciary on the allegations of mass burials at Dharmasthala<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dharmasthala-case-sit-will-answer-courts-queries-says-priyank-kharge-4037433">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Uttar Pradesh: Ram Temple Trust seeks formation of SIT to probe ‘missing funds’<br></h2>.<p>A day after a PIL was filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Ram Temple Trust sought formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the charges.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-ram-temple-trust-seeks-formation-of-sit-to-probe-missing-funds-4038006">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Give me a chance': Comedian Pranit More apologises over '370 Biryani' controversy</h2>.<p>The uproar was triggered by a viral, now-deleted clip showing an audience member discussing his dating history at a stand-up show. Facing a wave of criticism over his controversial "370 Biryani" video, comedian Pranit More has shared an apology for his actions.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/trending-now/give-me-a-chance-comedian-pranit-more-apologises-over-370-biryani-controversy-4037840">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nestle India rejects allegations over Maggi infestation, says tests confirm product quality</h2>.<p>FMCG major has rejected allegations circulating on social media regarding the alleged presence of infestation in Maggi noodles, asserting that laboratory tests on a batch and market samples confirmed that products met all quality and food safety standards.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nestle-india-rejects-allegations-over-maggi-infestation-says-tests-confirm-product-quality-4037791">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Crowded rooms, lonely minds': India ranks second in global loneliness study</h2>.<p>Is the "crowded rooms, but lonely minds" paradox real? A new global study has found that millions of people feel lonely or isolated despite living in densely populated communities. The study revealed that India ranked as the second-loneliest country in the world despite having relatively strong family structures.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/crowded-rooms-lonely-minds-india-ranks-second-in-global-loneliness-study-4037800">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala's Argentina fans set up floating stadium with squad cutout</h2>.<p>As FIFA World Cup fever grips the world, football fans around the globe are paying heartfelt tributes to their favourite stars. In Kerala's Pullavoor village, fans have created a floating football field in the middle of a river with cutouts of the entire Argentine squad standing on it.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/kerala-argentina-fans-set-up-floating-stadium-with-squad-cutouts-in-river-4037974">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mohanlal's ‘Drishyam 3’ to stream on Prime Video from June 18</h2>.<p>Following its highly successful run in cinemas, the final chapter of Mohanlal’s crime-thriller franchise is coming to home screens. OTT giant Amazon Prime Video announced today that Drishyam 3 will make its global streaming debut on June 18.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/mohanlals-drishyam-3-to-stream-on-prime-video-from-june-18-4037912">Read more</a></p>