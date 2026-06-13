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DH Evening Brief | 5 killed as IAF aircraft crashes in Assam; Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth appointed next Indian Army chief

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Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 13:37 IST
India News

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