Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | 5 more held in Baba Siddique murder case; Canadian opposition leader slams Trudeau for 'using' Nijjar's murder

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 12:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Canadian opposition leader says Trudeau using Nijjar's murder to divert attention from other controversies

A Canadian opposition leader has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of using Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder to divert attention from other controversies and asked the government to posthumously take away the Khalistani militant's citizenship to right the past administrative error.

Read more

M K Stalin condemns celebrating 'Hindi month' in Tamil Nadu, urges PM Modi to respect local languages instead

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the celebration of 'Hindi Month' valedictory function along with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan.

Read more

Mahayuti government favoured firms in tenders in return for campaign finance donations, says Congress

Congress on Friday accused the 'Mahayuti' government in Maharashtra of granting some companies tenders of infrastructure projects in return for campaign finance donations, which could have cost the exchequer at least Rs 10,903 crore.

Read more

Delhi court grants bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

Read more

NHRC chief invokes Sandeshkhali case at foundation day event

NHRC's acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani on Friday invoked the case of alleged sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, as she recalled some of the strong words the rights panel used in its scathing report after its on-spot inquiry into the matter.

Read more

Maharashtra CM's son enters Ujjain Mahakal temple's sanctum sanctorum despite ban; triggers row

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's MP son Shrikant Shinde has courted controversy after he was allowed entry into the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakaleshwar temple here despite a ban, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

Read more

Flagging 'threats' faced by Hindus, Giriraj Singh kicks-off 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from Bihar's Bhagalpur

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday claimed that the communal violence in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh highlights the "threat" faced by Hindus, who, despite being the majority, need to be more "organised."

Read more

IND vs NZ: Kohli falls on last ball of the day as hosts trail by 125 runs

India reached 231/3 in their second innings after New Zealand were all out for 402 on the third day of the opening Test in Bengaluru on Friday.

Read more

RBI not police; maintains tight vigil on financial market and takes action when necessary: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the central bank does not act like a policeman, but it maintains tight vigil on financial market and takes regulatory action whenever necessary.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 12:54 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us