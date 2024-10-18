DH Evening Brief | 5 more held in Baba Siddique murder case; Canadian opposition leader slams Trudeau for 'using' Nijjar's murder

A Canadian opposition leader has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of using Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder to divert attention from other controversies and asked the government to posthumously take away the Khalistani militant's citizenship to right the past administrative error.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the celebration of 'Hindi Month' valedictory function along with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan.
Congress on Friday accused the 'Mahayuti' government in Maharashtra of granting some companies tenders of infrastructure projects in return for campaign finance donations, which could have cost the exchequer at least Rs 10,903 crore.
A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".
NHRC's acting Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani on Friday invoked the case of alleged sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, as she recalled some of the strong words the rights panel used in its scathing report after its on-spot inquiry into the matter.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's MP son Shrikant Shinde has courted controversy after he was allowed entry into the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakaleshwar temple here despite a ban, prompting the authorities to order a probe.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday claimed that the communal violence in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh highlights the "threat" faced by Hindus, who, despite being the majority, need to be more "organised."
India reached 231/3 in their second innings after New Zealand were all out for 402 on the third day of the opening Test in Bengaluru on Friday.
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the central bank does not act like a policeman, but it maintains tight vigil on financial market and takes regulatory action whenever necessary.
