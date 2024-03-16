JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19; Delhi court sends K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 16 March 2024, 14:19 IST

Follow Us

7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19; results on June 4

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term. Read more

Delhi court sends K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23 in excise policy case

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A Delhi court on Saturday sent BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Read more

Lok Sabha 2024 polls date announced: Here are the key takeaways

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. Read more

Maharashtra introduces dress code for school teachers; T-shirts, jeans not allowed

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Maharashtra government has introduced a dress code for school teachers in the state, disallowing them to wear t-shirts, jeans or any other shirt having designs and pictures. Read more

10 key political figures who will drive narrative this election

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Some are powerful orators who grab attention with their words, others are behind the scene strategists plotting victory for their parties and all are key drivers of the narrative as the country hurtles toward general elections beginning April 19. Read more

Lok Sabha polls: Karnataka to vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. Read more

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women's hostel at night, expelled from national camp

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter, Achinta Sheuli, has been expelled from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp after he was caught entering the women's hostel at night at NIS Patiala. Read more

Prominent bhajan singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP in Delhi

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joined the BJP here on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Read more

Nitish Kumar distributes portfolios, retains Home, General Administration departments

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A day after the expansion of his cabinet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday allocated portfolios to the ministers of the NDA government. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 March 2024, 14:19 IST)
India NewsSports NewsIndian Politics

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT