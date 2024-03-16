DH Evening Brief: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19; Delhi court sends K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23

7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19; results on June 4
Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.
Delhi court sends K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23 in excise policy case
A Delhi court on Saturday sent BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Maharashtra introduces dress code for school teachers; T-shirts, jeans not allowed
The Maharashtra government has introduced a dress code for school teachers in the state, disallowing them to wear t-shirts, jeans or any other shirt having designs and pictures.
10 key political figures who will drive narrative this election
Some are powerful orators who grab attention with their words, others are behind the scene strategists plotting victory for their parties and all are key drivers of the narrative as the country hurtles toward general elections beginning April 19.
Lok Sabha polls: Karnataka to vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7
The Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Karnataka has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies.
Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women's hostel at night, expelled from national camp
Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter, Achinta Sheuli, has been expelled from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp after he was caught entering the women's hostel at night at NIS Patiala.
Prominent bhajan singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP in Delhi
Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joined the BJP here on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Nitish Kumar distributes portfolios, retains Home, General Administration departments
A day after the expansion of his cabinet, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday allocated portfolios to the ministers of the NDA government.