Home

DH Evening Brief: 8 ex-Indian Navy sailors get death penalty in Qatar; Ashok Gehlot's son summoned by ED

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 26 October 2023, 12:45 IST

8 ex-Indian Navy sailors get death penalty in Qatar; MEA exploring legal options

India on Thursday said it is "deeply shocked" over a Qatari court handing death penalty to eight Indian nationals and said it is exploring all legal options in the case. Read more

Ashok Gehlot's son summoned by ED in foreign exchange violation case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Thursday. Read more

India creates history in Asian Para Games, takes tally to record 80 medals with 2 days remaining

Indian para athletes on Thursday created history by winning the highest number of medals in the Asian Para Games, taking country's tally to 80, including 18 gold medals. Read more

At least 16 killed, hundreds of cops scour Maine for man wanted in US mass shootings

Hundreds of police fanned out across the state of Maine hunting for a man wanted in connection with mass shootings at a bar and a bowling alley in the town of Lewiston, as news outlets reported a death toll ranging from 16 to 22, with dozens more wounded. Read more

Cash-for-query row: Lok Sabha Ethics Committee summons TMC's Mahua Moitra on Oct 31

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has asked Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra to appear before it on October 31 in connection with the cash-for-query allegations against her. Read more

Two militants killed along LoC in Kashmir as security forces foil infiltration bid

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara as two unidentified militants were killed in a pre-dawn operation. Read more

Greg Chappell short on cash; friends launch fundraising campaign

Cricket legend Greg Chappell has revealed going through a financial struggle with his friends pitching in to set up an online fundraising platform to 'enhance his last few years', according to a report. Read more

Bihar Education dept draws flak for striking off names of more than 20 lakh students from govt schools

Israel-Hamas war exposes Europe’s vulnerabilities

While the war in Ukraine served to unite the European Union (EU) as a cohesive bloc, the Israel-Hamas war has underscored its existing weaknesses. Read more

(Published 26 October 2023, 12:45 IST)
