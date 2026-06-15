DH Evening Brief | A 14-point draft MoU signals end of US-Iran war; SC says RTI activism has become new business

<h2>Inside proposed US-Iran deal: What 14-point draft MoU means for West Asia, global oil trade</h2>.<p>The draft memorandum includes ceasefire, sanctions relief, release of frozen Iranian assets and fresh talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme, according to reports.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/inside-proposed-us-iran-deal-what-14-point-draft-mou-means-for-west-asia-global-oil-trade-4039390">Read more</a></p>.<h2>RTI activism has become new business, says Supreme Court</h2>.<p>A bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi denied bail to RTI activist Rakesh Kumar Behl and his aide, and questioned their authority to monitor the road construction work.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rti-activism-has-become-new-business-says-supreme-court-refuses-anticipatory-bail-to-activist-4039729">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After NEET-UG leak row, what is NTA doing differently this time for re-exam?</h2>.<p>As over 22 lakh candidates prepare for the June 21 re-test, NTA and the Education Ministry have announced a series of measures aimed at ensuring an error-free examination.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/placing-question-paper-setters-under-lockdown-to-roping-in-iaf-choppers-after-neet-ug-leak-row-what-is-nta-doing-differently-this-time-for-re-exam-4039528">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Explain legal status & income: Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge writes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat</h2>.<p>Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has formally sought an explanation from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghachalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on the organisation’s legal status and “sources of donations, contributions and income”.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/explain-legal-status-income-priyank-kharge-to-rss-in-formal-letter-4039746">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NCERT's Class 9 textbook covers up 'nudity' in Mohenjo-Daro's iconic 'Dancing Girl'</h2>.<p>The 'covered-up' depiction of the Dancing Girl appears in the opening chapter of the new Class 9 Arts textbook, which introduces students to the history of Indian art.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/ncerts-class-9-textbook-covers-up-nudity-in-mohenjo-daros-iconic-dancing-girl-4039711">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained: All about little-known Tripura-based NCPI and how TMC faction's merger with it can benefit NDA</h2>.<p>By declaring they are merging with NCPI, 20 TMC MPs seem to have opted for a legally safer route out of Mamata Banerjee-led party while allowing NDA to benefit from their support without immediately inducting them.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/all-about-little-known-tripura-based-ncpi-and-how-tmc-factions-merger-with-it-can-benefit-nda-4039539">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur</h2>.<p>Dipke was being carried on shoulders by his supporters when some men pulled him by his scarf and slapped him multiple times. Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/cockroach-janta-party-founder-abhijeet-dipke-slapped-during-protest-in-jaipur-video-4039924">Read more</a></p>.<h2>LNG carrier Disha safely transits Strait of Hormuz; first Indian vessel to exit war zone in over 3 months</h2>.<p>Managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, Disha is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo, a Shipping Ministry official said on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lng-carrier-disha-safely-transits-strait-of-hormuz-first-indian-vessel-to-exit-war-zone-in-over-3-months-4039572">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ row: Trust employees under scanner</h2>.<p>According to the sources, the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of the offerings could be in crores. Police have recovered Rs two crores, a car and three I-phones from five suspects so far. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-temple-missing-fund-row-trust-employees-under-scanner-4039814">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Wholesale price inflation surges to 9.68% in May</h2>.<p>The Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday released the Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation data revising the base year to 2022-23, from 2011-12 earlier.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/wholesale-price-inflation-surges-to-968-in-may-4039499">Read more</a></p>