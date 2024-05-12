DH Evening Brief: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee'; SIT arrest two over pen drive with alleged videos of Prajwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee'
Countering ‘Modi ki Guarantees’, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday unveiled ten ‘Kejriwal ki Guarantees’, which include free power for poor, round-the-clock power supply, free education for all in upgraded government schools, free health treatment, “freeing” land taken by China, and two crore jobs a year. Read more
Hassan sex abuse case: SIT arrest two over pen drive with alleged obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified the investigation into the pen drive, allegedly containing obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna. The agency arrested two persons in Hassan, on Sunday. Read more
Sonia Gandhi spent more than 70% of MP funds on minorities, claims Shah in Raebareli
Union Home Minister and BJP star campaigner Amit Shah on Sunday launched a blistering attack on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of 'spending more than 70 per cent of her MP funds on minorities' and 'blocking' the development of of the Lok Sabha constituency. Read more
PM Modi must clarify if 75-year retirement rule was only for L K Advani, says Kejriwal
After igniting a political fire with his remarks on the Prime Minister’s retirement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said it was usual for BJP leaders to refute him but Narendra Modi has not made any statement to clarify whether he will follow the rule he himself made or it was "only meant for LK Advani". Read more
Wide eyed woman's photo at Bengaluru's vegetable shop goes viral; netizens say 'dangerous than CCTV'
In a latest social media buzz, a photo shared on social media platform X shows an image of a wide-eyed woman at a local vegetable shop in Bengaluru which has gone viral for simply existing. Read more
Two Delhi hospitals receive bomb threats
Two hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats though email, days after over 150 schools in the national capital faced a similar scare. Read more
Trump pledges ‘Upper Class’ tax cut if he returns to White House
Donald Trump pledged to double down on tax cuts if he wins a second term as president, drawing a distinction with President Joe Biden who has called for tax hikes on businesses and the richest Americans. Read more
Viral video shows Rohit Sharma in KKR dressing room; fans speculate former MI captain might join KKR for IPL 2025
Mere days after Mumbai Indians got eliminated from the TATA IPL 2024 tournament, speculations over former MI captain Rohit Sharma considering to join KKR for the next IPL season took over the internet on Saturday (May 11, 2024). Read more