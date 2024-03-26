DH Evening Brief: AAP workers detained during PM residence 'gherao' march; Bridge collapses in US' Baltimore after ship collision

PM residence 'gherao' march: AAP workers detained, party says Delhi now 'police state'
AAP workers on Tuesday marched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence here in protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest but were prevented from moving forward by police, who detained several protesters including Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Delhi Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla.
Baltimore's Francis Scott Key bridge collapses after ship collision
The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident, and said workers were searching for seven people in the river.
'Mamata should first identify own father,' BJP leader Dilip Ghosh's remark draws TMC ire
A controversy erupted on Tuesday after senior BJP leader and MP Dilip Ghosh was heard mocking the family background of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a purported video clip.
We encourage fair, transparent legal process: US reacts to Kejriwal's arrest
The US is closely following the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and encourages a fair legal process, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday after Germany's reaction to the case sparked a protest from India.
BJP demands sedition case against Kerala CM for speeches on CAA
Referring to the statements made by Vijayan during the anti-CAA rally in Malappuram on Monday, a BJP leader said these were the arguments made by Mohammed Ali Jinnah while demanding two nations decades ago.
Delhi HC to hear tomorrow Kejriwal's challenge to arrest in excise policy case
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court.
Maha Vikas Aghadi, Maha Yuti to announce LS polls candidates in couple of days
Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats next only to 80 of Uttar Pradesh - and is a battleground state given the fight between the two diametrically-opposite coalitions.
Five Chinese nationals killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan
A suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
PM Modi speaks to BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, lauds her as 'Shakti Swaroopa'
Patra, who had raised voice against the alleged atrocities by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his cronies, was picked by the BJP as its candidate from Basirhat Lok Saha seat, under which the village falls.
