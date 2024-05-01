DH Evening Brief | Accused in Salman Khan firing case dies by suicide; Prajwal Revanna says 'truth will prevail soon'

Salman Khan residence firing: Accused attempts suicide in custody, dies in hospital
An accused arrested in connection with firing at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan attempted suicide in the lock-up of Mumbai Police's crime branch on Wednesday and died in a hospital where he was rushed to, an official said.
'Truth will prevail soon': Accused Prajwal Revanna on Hassan sex scandal
Hassan MP and Lok Sabha election candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance Prajwal Revanna, who is facing an inquiry over the alleged sexual abuse of several women, said the truth will prevail.
Northern plains, central India to have high number of heat wave days in May: IMD
Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in May and a significantly high number of heat wave days are expected over northern plains, central region and adjoining areas of peninsular India, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday.
Delhi bomb scare: Origin of threat mail traced, says L-G V K Saxena
Lt Governor VK Saxena said that Delhi Police has traced the origin of the bomb threat emails that were sent to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, and assured that the culprits will be given strict punishment.
Deve Gowda planned escape of his grandson Prajwal, says Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda planned the escape of his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna abroad.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TV actor Rupali Ganguly, astrologer Ameya Joshi join BJP
TV actor Rupali Ganguly, famous for her roles in TV serials such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Wednesday ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Clashes erupt on UCLA campus between pro-Palestinian supporters and counter-protesters
Violent clashes erupted on Wednesday on the campus of the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) between pro-Palestinian protesters and a group of counter-demonstrators, according to live video coverage provided by a US broadcaster.
Explained | Why the 127-year-old Godrej Group is splitting
The Godrej family on April 30 announced in a statement that there would be an ownership realignment of their shareholdings within the Godrej Companies.
Viral: Man ties knot with mother-in-law in Bihar after getting father-in-law's consent
Of the many love stories we come across, a 45-year-old man from Banka city in Bihar fell in love with his mother-in-law after which the duo reportedly tied knot in the presence of locals.
Sebi bans Manpasand Beverages, 3 top officials from market for 3 years
Markets regulator Sebi has barred Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MBL) and its three top officials from the securities markets for three years and imposed a penalty totalling Rs 68 lakh on them for manipulating and mis-stating the company's financial statement.
