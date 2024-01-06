JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Aditya-L1 reaches destination; Alaska Airlines grounds all Boeing 737-9 planes after midair window blowout on flight

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 06 January 2024, 13:39 IST

'Another landmark': Eyes on the Sun as India's first solar observatory Aditya-L1 reaches destination

India’s plans for a closer, uninterrupted probe of the sun found the decisive final thrust on Saturday, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) binding Aditya-L1 to a halo orbit around the first Lagrangian point (L1) of the sun-earth system.

Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737-9 planes after midair window blowout on flight from Portland

Alaska Airlines is grounding all Boeing 737-9 aircraft after midair window blowout on flight from Portland, Oregon, according to news agency AP.

After attack on officers during raid, ED issues lookout circular for TMC leader

A day after a mob assaulted ED officers during a raid at the residence of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in West Bengal, the central agency on Saturday issued a lookout notice for him, an official said.

Varanasi court to decide on Jan 24 whether to make ASI Gyanvapi report public

The ruling by the Varanasi court on making the report of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which conducted a scientific survey of the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque premises in Varanasi and submitted the survey report in the district court last month, public, will now be pronounced on January 24.

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt

Indian Naval forces are on Saturday investigating suspected vessels in the North Arabian Sea to track down the pirates involved in an attempt to hijack a merchant vessel with 21 crew members including 15 Indians, officials said.

Centre orders new drug-making standards after overseas deaths

Indian pharmaceutical companies must meet new manufacturing standards this year, according to a government notification released on Saturday, although small companies have asked for a delay, citing their debt load.

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP, takes break from politics

Less than a fortnight after joining the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of its chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his decision to quit the party on Saturday.

'Open heart' for Congress, but ready to go solo in West Bengal if needed: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday said it has an 'open heart' for the Congress regarding seat-sharing in West Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections, but it was also prepared to go solo if the talks fail.

Hasina poised to win again as Bangladesh heads to polls on Sunday

Bangladesh will go to the polls on Sunday in which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to win a fourth straight term in the absence of the main Opposition BNP which is boycotting the elections amidst violence and has called for a 48-hour nationwide strike against the 'illegal government.'

If I had my time again, I'd bite my tongue a little bit more: David Warner as he signs off from Test cricket

Well aware that he has not been 'everyone's cup of tea', the enigmatic David Warner says he would have toned down a bit if he were to start all over again.

(Published 06 January 2024, 13:39 IST)
