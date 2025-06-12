Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Air India plane with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad; Karnataka HC directs release of RCB official in Bengaluru stampede case

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 13:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 13:52 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us