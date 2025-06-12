<h2>120 feared dead in Ahmedabad plane crash, toll likely to increase</h2>.<p>In one of the biggest aviation tragedies in recent times, an Air India international flight carrying 242 passengers crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport here on Thursday afternoon. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/120-feared-dead-in-ahmedabad-plane-crash-toll-likely-to-increase-3582589">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC directs release of marketing head of RCB, three others</h2>.<p>Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered interim release of RCB Marketing head Nikhil Sosale and there others arrested in connection with the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-stampede-karnataka-hc-directs-release-of-marketing-head-of-rcb-three-others-3582775">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Air India plane crashed into residential quarters of doctors of BJ Medical College</h2>.<p>The Air India plane bound for London, which lost altitude soon after take- off, crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar area on Thursday, causing severe damage to buildings in the premises, eyewitnesses said.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/air-india-plane-crashed-into-residential-quarters-of-doctors-of-bj-medical-college-3582839"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Air India plane crash | Pilots gave frantic 'Mayday' calls to Ahmedabad ATC before crash</h2>.<p>“Mayday, Mayday, Mayday,” pilots of Air India’s ill-fated ‘Dreamliner’ aircraft headed to London screamed to the Air Traffic Controllers minutes after it took off for London’s Gatwick airport from Ahmedabad.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/air-india-pilot-gave-mayday-call-to-ahmedabad-atc-before-crash-says-dgca-3582716">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ahmedabad plane crash: Who are the pilot and co-pilot of the Air India flight</h2>.<p>The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar, as stated by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/ahmedabad-plane-crash-who-are-the-pilot-sumeet-sabharwal-and-first-officer-clive-kundar-of-air-india-flight-3582630">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believed to be on Air India flight that crashed: BJP leader</h2>.<p>Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was believed to be on board the London-bound Air India plane that crashed near the Ahmedabad airport soon after take-off on Thursday, a BJP leader said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/former-gujarat-cm-vijay-rupani-believed-to-be-on-air-india-flight-that-crashed-bjp-leader-3582874">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Boeing shares fall 8% after Air India plane crashes</h2>.<p>Shares of planemaker Boeing fell 8 per cent in premarket US trading on Thursday (June 12) after an Air India aircraft with 242 people crashed minutes after taking off from India's western city of Ahmedabad.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/boeing-shares-fall-8-after-air-india-plane-crashes-3582729">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka to conduct fresh caste survey within 90 days</h2>.<p>Karnataka cabinet on Thursday "unanimously" decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, popularly known as caste census, in the state.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-to-conduct-fresh-caste-survey-within-90-days-3582631">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India slips to 131st position in Global Gender Gap Index 2025</h2>.<p>India has ranked 131 out of 148 countries in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025, slipping two places from its position last year.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-slips-to-131st-position-in-global-gender-gap-index-2025-3582394">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh ransacked; political row erupts in India</h2>.<p>A mob attacked and vandalised the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district, leading authorities to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the incident, according to media reports on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/mob-vandalises-rabindranath-tagores-ancestral-home-in-bangladesh-probe-committee-formed-3581494">Read more</a></p>