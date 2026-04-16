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DH Evening Brief | Amit Shah allays fear over shares of southern states after delimitation; Excluded voters can vote in Bengal polls if names cleared by April 21 & 27

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Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:08 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 14:08 IST
India News

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