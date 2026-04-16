<h2>Karnataka to get 42 seats in Lok Sabha: Amit Shah addresses fear over southern states' shares amid delimitation row</h2>.<p>Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday addressed fear over delimitation and it affecting the representation of southern states in the Lok Sabha.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka-to-get-42-seats-in-lok-sabha-amit-shah-addresses-fear-over-southern-states-shares-amid-delimitation-row-3970214">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Supreme Court allows excluded persons to vote if SIR tribunals clear their names before April 21 & 27</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court has ordered the Election Commission to issue a supplementary revised electoral roll for the electors whose claims against alleged wrongful exclusion were favourably decided by April 21 and April 27.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-supreme-court-allows-excluded-persons-to-vote-if-sir-tribunals-clear-their-names-before-april-21-27-3970013">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Union Govt tables three Bills to tweak women's quota law and set up delimitation panel in Lok Sabha</h2>.<p>Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah introduced three bills aimed at amending the women’s reservation law and establishing a delimitation panel in Lok Sabha.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/union-govt-tables-three-bills-to-tweak-womens-quota-law-and-set-up-delimitation-panel-in-lok-sabha-3969780">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Don't give it political colour': PM Modi bats for women’s quota amendment, urges MPs to rise above politics</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, April 16, addressed the Lok Sabha during a debate on the proposed amendment to the women’s reservation law, calling it a “historic moment” in India’s democratic journey and urging lawmakers not to politicise the issue.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/dont-give-it-political-colour-pm-modi-bats-for-womens-quota-amendment-urges-mps-to-rise-above-politics-3969897">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | TVK's Vijay promises Rs 2,500 monthly assistance, 8 gm gold for women in manifesto</h2>.<p>TVK chief Vijay on Thursday announced a slew of welfare measures in his party's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 that particularly highlighted the welfare of women, offering Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for those below 60 years and 8 gram gold for marriage.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-tvks-vijay-promises-rs-2500-monthly-assistance-8-gm-gold-for-women-in-manifesto-3970202">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Organised religious conversion has shaken conscience of citizens': Plea filed in Supreme Court over TCS Nashik case</h2>.<p>An application was filed in the Supreme Court in a suo motu case over religious conversions on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/organised-religious-conversion-shakens-conscience-of-citizens-application-over-tcs-nashik-case-filed-in-supreme-court-3970004">Read more</a></p>.<h2>SpiceJet aircraft hits Akasa Air jet while taxiing at Delhi airport, leads to damage of both plane wings</h2>.<p>A SpiceJet aircraft hit Akasa Air’s jet while it was taxiing at the Delhi airport resulting in damage to wings of both planes.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/spicejet-aircraft-hits-akasa-air-jet-while-taxiing-at-delhi-airport-leads-to-damage-of-both-plane-wings-3970042">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Israeli, Lebanese leaders to speak on Thursday after decades: US President Donald Trump</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump said Lebanese and Israeli leaders will hold diplomatic talks on Thursday for the first time in decades.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/israeli-lebanese-leaders-to-speak-on-thursday-after-decades-us-president-donald-trump-3970003">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Immensely proud of the epic results': Ranveer Singh pens heartfelt tribute to 'Dhurandhar' franchise team</h2>.<p>Ranveer Singh has been receiving critical acclaim for his performance in the blockbuster film franchise Dhurandhar.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/immensely-proud-of-the-epic-results-ranveer-singh-pens-heartfelt-tribute-to-dhurandhar-franchise-team-3969815">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran will compete 'for sure' despite war, asserts Gianni Infantino</h2>.<p>FIFA President Gianni Infantino has exuded confidence about Iran's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada despite the escalating tension in the Middle East.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-iran-will-compete-for-sure-despite-war-asserts-gianni-infantino-3969670">Read more</a></p>