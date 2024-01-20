JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Amit Shah says Centre will stop free movement of people at Myanmar border; Cong claims 'BJP goons' attacked Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 13:02 IST

Will stop free movement of people at Myanmar border, says Amit Shah

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government will stop the free movement of people at the Myanmar border and will protect it like that of Bangladesh.

Read more

'Will not be cowed down': Cong claims 'BJP goons' attacked Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Congress on Saturday condemned the attack on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam "by BJP goons" and accused the ruling party in the state of seeking to "trample and demolish" every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India.

Read more

'One Nation, One Election' will infringe free & fair polls: AAP to Kovind-led panel

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Strongly opposing ‘One Nation, One Election’, the AAP has told the Ram Nath Kovind-led committee that the proposal will "infringe" democracy, free and fair elections, federalism and Parliamentary system and "damage" basic structure of the Constitution.

Read more

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

An Israeli missile strike on Syria's capital Damascus on Saturday killed a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and wounded others, a security source in the regional pro-Syria alliance told Reuters.

Read more

Tata Group bags five-year IPL sponsorship rights for Rs 2,500 cr

Indian conglomerate Tata Group has bagged the title sponsorship of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 2024-28 for a "record-breaking" Rs 2,500 crores ($300 million), the league organisers said on Saturday.

Read more

Rs 10,000 crore needed every 15 years for new EVMs if simultaneous polls held, EC tells Centre

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Election Commission would require an estimated Rs 10,000 crore every 15 years to procure new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) if simultaneous polls are held for Lok Sabha and assemblies, according to the poll body.

Read more

ED being used as tool to terrorise, silence political opponents, says Sharad Pawar

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was being used as a tool to terrorise and silence political opponents.

Read more

Culprit behind deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna arrested: Delhi Police

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested a man in connection with a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that was widely circulated on social media.

Read more

Who invented butter chicken, dal makhani? Delhi High Court to decide

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

In a flavourful legal dispute, the Delhi High Court may soon determine the question on who invented butter chicken and dal makhani.

Read more

Delhi government offices to get half-day holiday on January 22

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Delhi government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Read more

(Published 20 January 2024, 13:02 IST)
