DH Evening Brief: Amit Shah says Centre will stop free movement of people at Myanmar border; Cong claims 'BJP goons' attacked Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government will stop the free movement of people at the Myanmar border and will protect it like that of Bangladesh.
The Congress on Saturday condemned the attack on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam "by BJP goons" and accused the ruling party in the state of seeking to "trample and demolish" every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India.
Strongly opposing ‘One Nation, One Election’, the AAP has told the Ram Nath Kovind-led committee that the proposal will "infringe" democracy, free and fair elections, federalism and Parliamentary system and "damage" basic structure of the Constitution.
An Israeli missile strike on Syria's capital Damascus on Saturday killed a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards and wounded others, a security source in the regional pro-Syria alliance told Reuters.
Indian conglomerate Tata Group has bagged the title sponsorship of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for 2024-28 for a "record-breaking" Rs 2,500 crores ($300 million), the league organisers said on Saturday.
The Election Commission would require an estimated Rs 10,000 crore every 15 years to procure new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) if simultaneous polls are held for Lok Sabha and assemblies, according to the poll body.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was being used as a tool to terrorise and silence political opponents.
Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested a man in connection with a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna that was widely circulated on social media.
In a flavourful legal dispute, the Delhi High Court may soon determine the question on who invented butter chicken and dal makhani.
Delhi government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
