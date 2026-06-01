<h2>End of the road for Annamalai in BJP? Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief likely to quit party</h2>.<p>Former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer K Annamalai is likely to quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday after being associated with the national party for six years, sources told DH on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/end-of-the-road-for-annamalai-in-bjp-former-tamil-nadu-bjp-chief-likely-to-quit-party-4023275">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'All major points have been settled': Piyush Goyal says India-US trade deal to reflect tariff changes</h2>.<p>The minister further said that the two sides will continue holding discussions from June 2 to June 4 and resolve the few remaining issues before the agreement is formally announced.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/all-major-points-have-been-settled-piyush-goyal-says-india-us-trade-deal-to-reflect-tariff-changes-4023408">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Explained |What is 'fake signature' row involving TMC over picking Bengal LoP?<br></h2>.<p>The Trinamool Congress on Monday expelled two of its MLAs—Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee for failing to attend meetings convened by the party leadership and their involvement in anti-party activities.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/explained-what-is-fake-signature-row-involving-tmc-over-picking-bengal-lop-4023489">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Iran and US continue strikes as diplomacy remains inconclusive<br></h2>.<p>The Middle East conflict escalated as Iran and the US carried out strikes on military targets, while the diplomatic talks failed to bring an end to the war.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-and-us-continue-strikes-as-diplomacy-remains-inconclusive-4023411">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka power transition | D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah in Delhi for Cabinet talks with Congress top brass</h2>.<p>The Delhi talks are also anticipated to address the question of who succeeds the CM-designate as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-power-transition-d-k-shivakumar-siddaramaiah-reach-delhi-for-cabinet-talks-with-congress-high-command-4023362">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No end to TMC's troubles? Day after attack on Abhishek, only 20 out of 80 MLAs turn up for meet at Mamata's house</h2>.<p>Though the missing number of MLAs raised some eyebrows, the party was quick to dismiss the concerns, saying that many of them were busy organising protests against the authorities<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/no-end-to-tmcs-troubles-day-after-attack-on-abhishek-only-20-out-of-80-mlas-turn-up-for-meet-at-mamatas-house-4023345">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Will ensure Gujarat doesn't take our match again': D K Shivakumar over shift in IPL final venue<br></h2>.<p>He indirectly accused higher authorities, referring to them as "Gujarat people" of using influence and taking the big match away from the southern city. Shivakumar said that sports fans in Karnataka were wronged, adding that the team had made everyone proud.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/will-ensure-gujarat-doesnt-take-our-match-again-d-k-shivakumar-over-shift-in-ipl-final-venue-4023568">Read more</a></p>.<h2>What happened on the night Twisha Sharma died? CBI recreates crime scene at her marital home in Bhopal<br></h2>.<p>The reconstruction was aimed at establishing a minute-by-minute timeline of events surrounding the death of the 33-year-old at her marital residence in Katara Hills, Bhopal.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/what-happened-on-the-night-twisha-sharma-died-cbi-recreates-crime-scene-at-her-marital-home-in-bhopal-4023335">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Where are the footpaths?': Netizens question GBA for asking people to walk short distances to help save the planet<br></h2>.<p>An online campaign urging residents to walk short distances backfires as people demand civic authorities to first fix broken infrastructure.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/where-are-the-footpaths-netizens-question-gba-for-asking-people-in-bengaluru-to-walk-short-distances-to-help-save-the-planet-4023070">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC approves use of pink and red ball in the same Test match</h2>.<p>Regarding ODIs, the governing body changed the playing condition by allowing head coaches or their designees to consult with teams during scheduled drinks intervals.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-approves-use-of-pink-and-red-ball-in-the-same-test-match-4023428">Read more</a></p>