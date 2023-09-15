Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Another soldier killed in counter-terror ops in J&K; Centre clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 45,000 cr

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 13:55 IST

Follow Us

Security forces personnel during the encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area, in Anantnag district, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Security forces personnel during the encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area, in Anantnag district, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Another soldier killed in counter-terror ops in J&K's Anantnag

One more soldier lost his life in the Anantnag counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency ANI on Friday. Read more

Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 45,000 cr

The Defence Ministry on Friday cleared procurement of various weapons systems and platforms including Dhruvastra short range air-to-surface missile and 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 45,000 crore. Read more

Congress legislators hold placards staging a protest demonstration demanding an enquiry into Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's land subsidy issue during the concluding day of Autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), in Guwahati on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Congress legislators hold placards staging a protest demonstration demanding an enquiry into Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's land subsidy issue during the concluding day of Autumn session of Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), in Guwahati on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Chaos rocks Assam Assembly again over allegations against CM Himanta's wife

Chaos rocked the Assam assembly on Friday as Opposition MLAs demonstrated seeking a discussion over the allegation that a company linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife got a government subsidy, leading to three adjournments before they walked out of the House for the rest of the day. Read more

BJP Flag.

BJP Flag.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

BJP rejigs Uttar Pradesh party organisation, changes chiefs of 60 districts ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The BJP on Friday effected a major rejig in its Uttar Pradesh unit and changed the presidents of as many as 60 districts ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held in May 2024. Read more

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Credit: PTI File Photo

If Congress wants to benefit, it should boycott Rahul Gandhi, not journalists: BJP

The BJP on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's decision to boycott 14 broadcast media anchors, saying shunning media or any other institution will do it no good and the party can only benefit by boycotting Rahul Gandhi as he has no strength. Read more

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Credit: PTI File  Photo

Wrong to say collegium has no factual data to evaluate judges for appointment in SC: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Friday asserted it was wrong to say that the Supreme Court collegium has no factual data to evaluate the candidates being considered for appointment as judges of the top court and high courts. Read more

Bihar Education minister Chandra Shekhar.

Bihar Education minister Chandra Shekhar.

Credit: X/@advJayram

Parts of Ramcharitmanas akin to potassium cyanide: Bihar Education Min

Bihar Education minister Chandra Shekhar has stirred a fresh controversy by claiming that ancient scriptures like the Ramcharitmanas had elements pernicious enough to be likened to 'potassium cyanide'. Read more

Representational image of US dollar.

Representational image of US dollar.

Credit: iStock Photo

Infographic | India tops international remittances list with $83 billion

India received $83.15 billion in international remittances in 2020, according to the World Migration Report 2022. World Bank’s data indicates that India has topped the list, with China and Mexico occupying the second and third place with $59.51 billion and $42.88 billion respectively. Read more

Media personality Sudhir Chaudhary.

Media personality Sudhir Chaudhary.

Credit: X/@sudhirchaudhary

Karnataka HC says no arrest of Aaj Tak's Sudhir Chaudhary, but case needs investigation

The Karnataka High Court has directed the police not to take precipitative action against Aaj Tak news channel's Consulting Editor Sudhir Chaudhary in an FIR filed against him but said that there was a prima facie case against him, and it should be investigated. Read more

(Published 15 September 2023, 13:55 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressJammu and KashmirEncounter

