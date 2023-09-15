DH Evening Brief: Another soldier killed in counter-terror ops in J&K; Centre clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 45,000 cr

Another soldier killed in counter-terror ops in J&K's Anantnag
One more soldier lost his life in the Anantnag counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency ANI on Friday. Read more
Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 45,000 cr
The Defence Ministry on Friday cleared procurement of various weapons systems and platforms including Dhruvastra short range air-to-surface missile and 12 Su-30 MKI fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 45,000 crore. Read more
Chaos rocks Assam Assembly again over allegations against CM Himanta's wife
Chaos rocked the Assam assembly on Friday as Opposition MLAs demonstrated seeking a discussion over the allegation that a company linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife got a government subsidy, leading to three adjournments before they walked out of the House for the rest of the day. Read more
BJP rejigs Uttar Pradesh party organisation, changes chiefs of 60 districts ahead of Lok Sabha polls
The BJP on Friday effected a major rejig in its Uttar Pradesh unit and changed the presidents of as many as 60 districts ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held in May 2024. Read more
If Congress wants to benefit, it should boycott Rahul Gandhi, not journalists: BJP
The BJP on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's decision to boycott 14 broadcast media anchors, saying shunning media or any other institution will do it no good and the party can only benefit by boycotting Rahul Gandhi as he has no strength. Read more
Wrong to say collegium has no factual data to evaluate judges for appointment in SC: CJI Chandrachud
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Friday asserted it was wrong to say that the Supreme Court collegium has no factual data to evaluate the candidates being considered for appointment as judges of the top court and high courts. Read more
Parts of Ramcharitmanas akin to potassium cyanide: Bihar Education Min
Bihar Education minister Chandra Shekhar has stirred a fresh controversy by claiming that ancient scriptures like the Ramcharitmanas had elements pernicious enough to be likened to 'potassium cyanide'. Read more
Infographic | India tops international remittances list with $83 billion
India received $83.15 billion in international remittances in 2020, according to the World Migration Report 2022. World Bank’s data indicates that India has topped the list, with China and Mexico occupying the second and third place with $59.51 billion and $42.88 billion respectively. Read more
Karnataka HC says no arrest of Aaj Tak's Sudhir Chaudhary, but case needs investigation
The Karnataka High Court has directed the police not to take precipitative action against Aaj Tak news channel's Consulting Editor Sudhir Chaudhary in an FIR filed against him but said that there was a prima facie case against him, and it should be investigated. Read more