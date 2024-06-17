Home
DH Evening Brief| Anti-train collision system not in place as Bengal mishap kills 9; Rahul Gandhi picks Raebareli

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 13:51 IST
Bengal train accident: Documents show goods train driver not at fault, allowed to pass red signals

The goods train that rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express between Ranipatra Railway Station and Chattar Hat Junction was allowed to cross all red signals as the automatic signalling had "failed", internal documents show.

Read more

Rahul picks Raebareli, Priyanka to contest from Wayanad

Ending the suspense over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat pick, Congress on Monday announced that its top leader will retain Raebareli seat in Lok Sabha while his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut in Wayanad, which he is vacating.

Read more

'Bharat', 'India' to be used interchangeably in textbooks, debate over it useless: NCERT Chief

Bharat' and 'India' will be used interchangeably in NCERT textbooks as is the case in the country's Constitution, National Council of Educational Research and Training Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani has said

Read more

'Cuts like a knife': Metal blade found in Air India meal

An Air India passenger reportedly found a metal blade in an on-flight meal.

Read more

Kerala Congress apologises to Christians over controversial social media post

The Congress in Kerala tendered an apology to the Christian community a day after one of its social media posts taking a dig at PM Modi over his recent meeting with Pope Francis triggered a political row in the state.

Read more 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Ensure complete transparency of EVMs or abolish them: Rahul tells EC

Raising questions on the reliability of EVMs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the Election Commission to ensure complete transparency of the machines and processes or abolish them.

Read more

3 independents extend 'unconditional' support to Khandu govt in Arunachal

Three independents in Arunachal Pradesh have extended their unconditional support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Read more

Renukaswamy murder: Actor Chikkanna summoned for questioning

Bengaluru police investigating the murder of Renukaswamy have summoned Kannada actor Chikkanna for questioning.

Read more

Neeraj Chopra set to resume Olympic build-up at Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland

Forced into a short break to mend a niggle, Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to competitive action at the Paavo Nurmi Games.

Read more

SBI expects 14-15% credit growth in current fiscal: Chairman Khara

Given the current economic growth rate, SBI is expecting 14-15 per cent loan growth during the fiscal year 2024-25, the bank's chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said.

Read more

Putin to visit Kim in North Korea this week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Kremlin said, an extremely rare trip that underscores Moscow's burgeoning partnership with the reclusive nuclear-armed state.

Read more

India News

