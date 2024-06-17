DH Evening Brief| Anti-train collision system not in place as Bengal mishap kills 9; Rahul Gandhi picks Raebareli

The goods train that rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express between Ranipatra Railway Station and Chattar Hat Junction was allowed to cross all red signals as the automatic signalling had "failed", internal documents show.
Read more
Ending the suspense over Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat pick, Congress on Monday announced that its top leader will retain Raebareli seat in Lok Sabha while his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut in Wayanad, which he is vacating.
Read more
Bharat' and 'India' will be used interchangeably in NCERT textbooks as is the case in the country's Constitution, National Council of Educational Research and Training Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani has said
Read more
The Congress in Kerala tendered an apology to the Christian community a day after one of its social media posts taking a dig at PM Modi over his recent meeting with Pope Francis triggered a political row in the state.
Read more
Raising questions on the reliability of EVMs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the Election Commission to ensure complete transparency of the machines and processes or abolish them.
Read more
Three independents in Arunachal Pradesh have extended their unconditional support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.
Read more
Bengaluru police investigating the murder of Renukaswamy have summoned Kannada actor Chikkanna for questioning.
Forced into a short break to mend a niggle, Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to competitive action at the Paavo Nurmi Games.
Read more
r
Given the current economic growth rate, SBI is expecting 14-15 per cent loan growth during the fiscal year 2024-25, the bank's chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said.
Read more
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Kremlin said, an extremely rare trip that underscores Moscow's burgeoning partnership with the reclusive nuclear-armed state.
Read more