DH Evening Brief | Army chief takes charge as PM Hasina resigns; Delhi HC upholds Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced here on Monday, in a dramatic development amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days.
The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam, dealing a massive blow to the AAP leader.
While expressing hope that the government would agree for a discussion on MHA and Defence either in this or the next session, he said, 'if you do not want to discuss, no problem. We will discuss it when we sit there (Treasury benches) next year.'
Star shooter Manu Bhaker, who created history by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Games, is set to be India's flag bearer at the Olympic closing ceremony here on Sunday.
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said the Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' is a beneficiary scheme for women and cannot be said to be discriminatory.
Ukraine has received a $3.9 billion grant from the United States via the World Bank, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.
The rupee slumped 31 paise to settle at an all-time low of 84.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, following a sell-off in broader global markets amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and worries over recession in the US.
Thirty roads were closed in Kullu, 25 in Mandi, 14 in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Shimla, seven in Kangra and two in Kinnaur on Sunday evening, the state emergency response centre said.
Turkey's government will hold talks with Instagram officials on Monday after blocking access to the social media platform last week, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a post on X.
Over half of young men in the rural parts of the country, aged between 18 and 25 have found employment, but only a quarter of their female counterparts have made it to the job market, according to a report - State of Rural Youth Employment, 2024.
