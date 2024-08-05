Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Army chief takes charge as PM Hasina resigns; Delhi HC upholds Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI

Here are the top news this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 August 2024, 12:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

PM Hasina has resigned, interim govt is taking over: Bangladesh Army chief

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced here on Monday, in a dramatic development amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days.

Read more

Excise policy case: Delhi HC upholds Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI, asks him to move trial court for bail

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Delhi High Court on Monday upheld Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam, dealing a massive blow to the AAP leader.

Read more

Modi government 'nervous' to discuss workings of Home, Defence ministries after '56 inch' was 'cut down to size': Derek O'Brien

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

While expressing hope that the government would agree for a discussion on MHA and Defence either in this or the next session, he said, 'if you do not want to discuss, no problem. We will discuss it when we sit there (Treasury benches) next year.'

Read more

Olympics 2024 | Double medallist Manu Bhaker to be India's flag bearer at closing ceremony in Paris

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Star shooter Manu Bhaker, who created history by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Games, is set to be India's flag bearer at the Olympic closing ceremony here on Sunday.

Read more

'Ladki Bahin Yojana' a beneficiary scheme for women, not discriminatory: Bombay High Court

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said the Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' is a beneficiary scheme for women and cannot be said to be discriminatory.

Read more

Ukraine receives $3.9 billion grant from US, prime minister says

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Ukraine has received a $3.9 billion grant from the United States via the World Bank, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.

Read more

Rupee tumbles 31 paise to close at all-time low of 84.03 against US dollar

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The rupee slumped 31 paise to settle at an all-time low of 84.03 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, following a sell-off in broader global markets amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and worries over recession in the US.

Read more

87 roads closed due to rains in Himachal Pradesh

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Thirty roads were closed in Kullu, 25 in Mandi, 14 in Lahaul and Spiti, nine in Shimla, seven in Kangra and two in Kinnaur on Sunday evening, the state emergency response centre said.

Read more

Turkey to meet Instagram officials after access ban, minister says

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Turkey's government will hold talks with Instagram officials on Monday after blocking access to the social media platform last week, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a post on X.

Read more

Rural youth employment data betray sharp gender disparity

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Over half of young men in the rural parts of the country, aged between 18 and 25 have found employment, but only a quarter of their female counterparts have made it to the job market, according to a report - State of Rural Youth Employment, 2024.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 August 2024, 12:59 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT